The best Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternatives
Xiaomi’s newest Mi Band 8 boasts the same core feature set as its predecessor, plus a few upgrades. However, it’s not yet available globally. More importantly, when the fitness tracker does hit shelves near you, it won’t be the only option. We round up the best Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternatives to consider before you check out.
Buying the right fitness tracker for your needs
Budget devices have come a long way from their stripped-down beginnings. Now you can find a reliable wearable packed with features without breaking the bank. To find the right pick for you, consider your preferred ecosystem as well as your top priorities in terms of training features.
- Fitbit Inspire 3: For basic activity tracking, Fitbit’s ecosystem is hard to beat. The Inspire 3 is a great value device backed by a powerful platform.
- Huawei Band 7: Huawei continues to give Xiaomi a run for its money. Though Huawei launched a Band 8, it’s not readily available everywhere, so we still recommend shopping for a Huawei Band 7.
- Huami Amazfit Band 7: Another budget brand worth considering is the Amazfit lineup. The Amazfit Band 7 offers key fitness-tracking, Amazon Alexa, and SpO2 monitoring.
- Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro: As of yet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is without a pricier counterpart. For now, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro remains the best alternative for a Pro moniker.
- Xiaomi Mi Band 7: We can also still make a strong case for the previous generation Xiaomi Mi Band. The Mi Band 7 performed well in testing and, in light of the new generation, it’s likely to go on sale.
- Garmin Vivosmart 5: Though pricey, the Vivosmart 5 is the best alternative for Garmin’s training tools.
- Apple Watch SE 2: Likewise, the most affordable device from Apple’s current lineup is an expensive but powerful Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternative.
Fitbit Inspire 3: The best budget-friendly fitness tracker
Though pricier than Xiaomi’s offerings, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best pick for anyone new to fitness tracking. The device boasts an attractive display, impressive hardware, and an even better software experience. It offers around-the-clock health and activity tracking (including SpO2 monitoring), fantastic battery specs, and one of the best sleep-tracking platforms in the market. We were particularly impressed with the device’s overnight accuracy during our Fitbit Inspire 3 review.
Of course, the biggest value of the device is as an entry point to Fitbit’s ecosystem and companion app. The company offers one of the most approachable and straightforward tracking platforms available. Fitbit consistently provides accurate data as well as useful insights. Its companion app is streamlined to help users record and review their tracked metrics with ease.
That said, the device isn’t perfect. We were disappointed to see NFC support and built-in GPS left off this latest update, features that may or may not appear on global models of the Xiaomi Mi Band 8. Fitbit also hides some advanced features behind its Fitbit Premium paywall. The Inspire 3 even comes with a free six-month membership, but after that period users will need to pay a few to keep the device fully loaded.
Pros
- Colorful screen with optional always-on display
- Incredible battery life
- Detailed and fun sleep tracking
- Continuous SpO2 monitoring
- Excellent companion app
- Great value
Cons
- No NFC for digital payments
- Connected GPS only
- Fitbit Premium subscription required for full feature set
HUAWEI Band 7: A budget-friendly alternative with a smartwatch form factor
Landing closer to a smartwatch than a tracker in terms of design, the Huawei Band 7 is perfect for anyone who wants a small device but also values screen time. The 1.47-inch AMOLED display even features ultra-narrow bezels to further maximize the space on your wrist.
Key features on the device include blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and heart rate tracking, plus 96 sport modes for recording users’ workouts. The HUAWEI Band 7 even supports NFC for contactless payments, music controls, and the ability to answer phone calls.
That said, The Band 7 is not the latest tracker to launch from the company. HUAWEI announced a Band 8 in April, but it is not yet widely available. On paper, upgrades to the new generation appear minor.
Huami Amazfit Band 7: A cheap Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternative
Huami’s line of budget trackers offers a solid alternative to Xiaomi’s lineup. The bands feature a comfortable, lightweight form factor, customizable watch faces, and even some advanced sensors. The latest model, the Amazfit Band 7 touts a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and a 232mAh battery that can last up to 18 days on a single charge.
For health tracking, the Amazfit Band 7 features an optical heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen sensor. It can alert users to abnormal heart rates or to low SpO2 levels. It also offers activity tracking for more than 120 sports modes.
Beyond the gym, the Amafit Band supports voice commands for Amazon Alexa, a currently missing feature on globally available Xiaomi bands. Most importantly though, the Amazfit Band 7 costs less than $50.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro: The best Pro model (for now)
Not all of the Mi Band 8’s competition comes from other brands. Compared to the company’s base models, this device is bigger, better, and boasts a built-in GPS. In our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro review, we called it the beefed-up model the grown-up version of the original lineup.
From the 1.64-inch 2.5D display and quick-release straps to the onboard voice assistant and built-in GPS, the Pro moniker is well-deserved. It isn’t busting with smart features, but it adds enough key upgrades to truly improve the user experience. Meanwhile, it still offers all the best tools and features of its more affordable siblings.
As of now, we haven’t heard any rumors about a Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro. Now that the base model is here though, with its own elevated band design, we’re hoping to see the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro drop in price.
Pros
- Elegant, smartwatch-style design
- Larger, equally high-quality display
- Robust workout and health tracking
- Reasonably accurate built-in GPS
- Solid battery life
Cons
- No NFC on global model
- Inconsistent sleep tracking
- Limited “Pro” smart features
- Mi Fitness app needs work
Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best in-house alternative
The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is still a strong pick with the same 1.62-inch AMOLED display, plenty of onboard tools, and a great price. In fact, the Mi Band 7 is likely to go on sale even further now that it has a newer sibling.
For starters, last year’s band brought refinement and accuracy to the lineup as well as continuous SpO2 monitoring. During our Mi Band 7 review, we were highly entertained by the more than 120 sport modes and appreciated smart features like music controls during our more tedious workouts. The band doesn’t offer NFC support or a voice assistant on its global models, but it’s unclear whether the Mi Band 8 will either.
In other words, the Mi Band 7 is still a fantastic device with few downgrades compared to the newest model. The biggest difference users will find is the band’s strap design. While the Mi Band 8 can be worn as a necklace or shoe accessory, the previous generation is built for the wrist.
Pros
- Bigger, brighter display
- Accurate resting heart rate
- Continuous SpO2 monitoring
- Comically huge number of sport modes
- Fun new band colors
- Slightly more expensive, still amazing value
Cons
- No built-in GPS
- No NFC or voice assistant on global model
- Inconsistent sleep tracking
- Confusing app situation
Garmin Vivosmart 5: The best Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternative
The Vivosmart 5 is by no means cheap, but it’s an absolute steal compared to Garmin’s premium wearables. Rather than a souped-up running watch or rugged multisport device, the tracker offers a no-frills, reliable tracking experience paired with a powerful companion app. Users will find familiar Pulse Ox monitoring, sleep scores, Body Battery, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, women’s health tracking, and much more.
True to form, Garmin also nails comfort on this device, offering the tracker in two sizes for a snug fit. We love the usability of the increased display size as well as the added button for easier navigation. During our Garmin Vivosmart 5 review, we were not surprised to see the company pack in an accurate heart rate sensor and powerful training tools. We were, however, a little disappointed to find connected GPS only.
Pros
- Accurate heart rate sensor
- Solid fitness tracking
- Increased screen size
- Swappable bands
- Plenty of tracking features with no paywalls
Cons
- No built-in GPS
- No contactless payment support
- Underwhelming monochrome display
- Hard to read display outdoors
- Overpriced for what you get
Apple Watch SE 2: The best Xiaomi Mi Band 8 alternative from Apple
If an iPhone is in your hand and adequate funds are in your pocket, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best affordable fitness tracker from Cupertino. Price wise it’s a stretch up from the Xiaomi lineup, but the extra cost is more than justified.
On the fitness front, the Apple Watch SE 2 packs a reliable heart rate monitor and fantastic built-in GPS. During a series of outdoor interval runs, it kept up with much more expensive wearables, including its pricier sibling. We also put the device’s overnight tracking to the test during our Apple Watch SE 2 review and were very happy with the progress Apple has made to its sleep platform. Sleep stages are one of many added health tracking improvements brought to Apple Watches via watchOS 9.
However, what truly separates the Apple Watch SE 2 from other budget picks is its unmatched third-party app support and seamless iPhone integration. The device is a smartwatch first and a reliable fitness companion second. If you are already in the Apple ecosystem, it’s easily the best pick on this list.
Pros
- Great value, priced lower than original model
- Speedy S8 processor
- Handy Low Power Mode
- Color-matched back panel
- A lot to like in watchOS 9
- Much improved sleep tracking
Cons
- Still no always-on display
- Limited screen real estate
- No SpO2 sensor
- No advanced health tracking features