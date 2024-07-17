10 best work log apps and time sheet apps for Android

There are many reasons to keep a work log. Independent contractors may need them for work and tax purposes. Small businesses may use them instead of a more extensive, more expensive system to keep track of employees. Regardless, there is a real need for work log and timesheet apps. There aren’t a ton of excellent options out there, but there are some good options that should cover most bases. Here are the best work log apps for Android.

Jibble Price: Free

Google Play Store

Jibble offers a free, user-friendly time-tracking app for unlimited users, boasting top-notch features. Its sleek interface includes easily accessible menus and a dashboard with productivity charts. You can track time, switch activities, and record breaks with a few taps. Timesheets automatically populate with all recorded hours, simplifying payroll processes. Jibble supports large teams by allowing group management and activity assignment. For added security, use facial recognition and GPS tracking. Highly rated on the Google Play Store, Jibble is a powerful tool for efficient time management. Try it and enhance your workflow!

ezClocker Price: $10-$50 per month

The app ezClocker is more for small businesses and similar demographics. It comes with a timesheet function, a shift scheduler, and a GPS map to verify where your employees clock in and out. A GPS map is a handy feature for construction companies and similar jobs where your employees might travel. It’s pretty easy to use and relatively reliable. You can store data online and quickly retrieve it. Admins can review and modify timesheets, and you can export to a CSV file for tax season.

This one does require a subscription. The cheapest one is $10 per month, which covers up to 15 employees. You can check the pricing if you need to scale it up, but the app caps out at $50 for 100 employees.

Google Workspace Price: Free / $6-$18 per month

There are many timesheet apps, expense trackers, and the like. However, few come close to the simplicity of Google Drive. You can easily create a spreadsheet to log your clock-in and clock-out times. It includes Microsoft Excel-style cell calculations to keep the guesswork out of calculating your overall time, and it’s pretty easy to scale up after years of tracking. It can be scaled up for minimal business use, although we recommend maybe checking out some professional payroll software at that point.

The only downside is that it doesn’t do anything automatically. You’ll need to learn how to set up any automation yourself, and while you can create graphs from your data, you’ll also need to learn how to create them yourself. Those who don’t mind a bit of DIY can use this for free and keep things simple.

Clockify Price: Free/ $5.49-$12.99 per seat/month

Google Play Store

Clockify is the best overall time-tracking app, offering cloud-based tracking across projects, clients, and devices. It also handles attendance for payroll, boosts employee productivity, tracks billable time and expenses, and shares project progress. Clockify’s paid plans start at $5.49 per user/month (annual billing) and offer additional features like time audits and break tracking. It provides both summary and detailed, filterable reports. Ideal for small and medium businesses, Clockify excels in time, attendance, and project management, making it a top choice for comprehensive and affordable time tracking.

Timesheet Price: Free

Timesheet is a super simple, easy app for tracking your time. The UI won’t win any awards, but it’s effective for what it does despite its minor learning curve. You punch in and punch out. The app keeps track of that data. It lets you track multiple jobs and clients, supports multiple pay periods, and even supports tax deductions like mileage and expenses. It’s designed for freelancers and contractors rather than teams, so a premium purchase is only for the app owner.

Time Squared Price: Free

Time Squared is another individual work tracker. It works as you would expect. You can track your clock-in and clock-out times to view your hours worked overall. There is also a method to track your time with your GPS coordinates. Like others, it works best for freelancers, contractors, and people traveling for work.

The app requires a subscription, but luckily, it’s not too expensive. It backs up your stuff to the cloud so you can access it quickly and export it to a document at any time. The developers also offer extra free usage to healthcare workers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, so that’s nice.

Toggl Track Price: Free – $20 per month

Toggl Track is a general time tracker. It’s perfectly usable for tracking your work hours, although it’s also helpful in monitoring other stuff. This is an excellent tool for new work-from-home folks to see how much time you spend at work, on break, or goofing off to boost your productivity. Of course, because it is a general time tracker, it omits some of its competitors’ work-related features.

That said, there are reports, a calendar function, and a sync function to keep your data safe in the cloud. It’s also free with no ads or in-app purchases, so it’s a good, albeit simple, option for those on a serious budget.

When I Work Price: $1.50-$5 per user per month

When I Work is an employee scheduling app for businesses. It has many of the same features as competitors on this list. You can create employee schedules, track clock-in and clock-out times, monitor and approve shift trades, and more. There is even a feature to message employees one-on-one. You can use this to communicate with your employees about any number of things, from call-offs to asking them if they want overtime.

The app has a free trial, but like most others, it has a subscription model, ranging from $1.50 to $5 per monthly employee. You can choose the tier that works best based on your business needs. This one supports unlimited users, so it can scale up pretty far, but it only allows three total administrators, so there is a ceiling before you need something more powerful.

Work Log Price: Free / $4.99

Work Log is one of the simplest timesheet apps on the list. The front screen has only a few buttons, and they all do basically exactly what they say. You can manually enter your shift times, use the app to time your shifts directly, and view previous shifts. The app also includes widget support, some customization in terms of data management, and an export to CSV or PDF function for your records. It runs for $4.99 with no subscriptions to get in the way.

Deputy Price: Free/ $4.50-$6 per user/month

Google Play Store

Deputy stands out as the top time tracking app for employee scheduling, offering unlimited shift scheduling at just $4.50 per user per month. Its affordable pricing includes separate sign-ups for scheduling and time & attendance. The Free plan features auto-scheduling, saving managers valuable time and ensuring compliance with labor laws for meal times and breaks. Adding Time & Attendance provides payroll integration and leave management. Deputy is perfect for businesses needing efficient shift scheduling.

Tell us about any excellent work log apps in the comments if we missed them.

