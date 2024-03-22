10 best train simulator games for Android

Train simulators may be considered a niche gaming genre, but they have a dedicated fan base and offer enjoyable experiences. Within this genre, there are various types of train sims. You can establish and manage a train company, transport goods, or indulge in the creation of your ideal train and environment. While Android may not offer a variety of options, we do have a few recommendations. Here are some good train simulator games available for Android.

If you’re looking for more games like these, we have a list of the best tycoon games for Android as well.

The best train simulator games for Android

DeckEleven’s Railroads Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.49 – $11.99 per item)

DeckEleven’s Railroads is a railroad tycoon game. Your goal is to build a network of railways to deliver things from point A to point B. You’ll have your choice of track designs, locomotive types, and all kinds of other stuff. It’s surprisingly good, and we really enjoy the graphics for this one. They’re warm and fun without being too cartoon-like. You can play the first level without buying anything, and it acts as a demo. After that, if you want to continue, we recommend the Combo Package to unlock everything at once rather than going one level at a time. This is one of the good ones.

Highbrow Interactive train games Price: Free / Up to $3.99 each

Highbrow Interactive makes a variety of train simulator games. The most popular ones seem to be Indonesian Train Simulator, Indian Train Simulator, and Euro Train Simulator. All three of these titles play more or less the same at their core. However, the trains, environments, and other small details change for the region. You can change the weather, the train, the time, signals, stations, and even the people in the train station. The games could use better textures and there are a few bugs. People still seem to like them quite a bit. Some of them are even free via Google Play Pass if you use it.

Mini Metro Price: $0.99

Mini Metro is a board game-style title. You play by building a subway track around a city. As the city expands, you redraw your subway lines to be as efficient as possible. There are three difficulty modes. One is an endless mode where you can play the game at your own pace. Normal mode is, well, normal. Extreme Mode is for folks who want a challenge. Its ability to cater to a wide variety of gamers, along with its simple graphics and addicting gameplay, make this a good game for this list. However, folks who like to look at trains may want to try something else.

OpenTTD Price: Free

OpenTTD is an open-source version of the popular Transport Tycoon. It features online as well as offline play along with multiplayer. Your goal is to build a functional transportation system. It’s not strictly for trains, but trains are an element of the game play. Players transport various things, generate income, and use that income to expand further. Some people reported some bugs with the game, but they are few and far between. Those who want a more dedicated train simulator should try a different game on this list, but this one is pretty good overall.

Pocket Trains Price: Free to play

Pocket Trains is an older, but still fun train simulator. Players manage and grow railroads by hauling cargo and earning revenue. Additionally, players collect various train parts, complete daily challenges, and do a bunch of other stuff. The retro graphics means a lack of realism. That said, the rest of the game is actually quite good. We didn’t run into any issues during our testing. However, some users do complain of bugs in their reviews. In any case, it’s free to download and play so it can’t hurt to try.

Sid Meier’s Railroads Price: $12.99

Sid Meier’s Railroads released in 2023 and it’s one of the newest train simulator games on the list. This is a tycoon-style game where you build your tracks, stations, and routes to deliver goods in the most optimal possible way. You use the money you generate to expand the business and complete the scenario. There are 16 levels to play through, dozens of trains to play with, and the Train Table Mode is wonderful for folks who just like to mess around without challenge or constraint. This one is quite expensive, so we encourage readers to make sure it works well on their devices before the refund time expires, but otherwise, we think it’s pretty good.

Tiny Rails Price: Free to play

Tiny Rails is a 2D train simulator game. You start with a modest train company passed on by your grandfather. Your job is to build it up, make it better, and increase your routes to make even more money. This is done through an upgrade system as well as the purchasing of train stations across the game world. It’s nowhere near as complex as a train tycoon game like some others on this list. However, this is one of the easiest ones to play, and it works great for killing some time. The free-to-play elements make this game a bit of a grind, but it’s best paid in measured doses anyway.

Train Sim Price: Free / $1.49

Train Sim is one of the most popular train simulator games on Android with over ten million downloads. The game prides itself on its realism. Players get access to over 40 train car types, 50 actual trains, 11 environments, and more. The game is more of a build-and-look style of game rather than one with any real goals. It’s also very kid-friendly and friendly to train enthusiasts. You can still pick up passengers, carry freight, and more. Perhaps our favorite feature is the ability to sit in the passenger seat of your own train and watch the landscape as you ride. It’s relaxed and chill with a very cheap price tag.

Train Station 2 Price: Free to play

Train Station 2 is a game that boasts a decent level of realism. You can collect hundreds of real-life trains, use them to generate profits by hauling freight, and complete various jobs. You can see how similar this one is to most others. Players start with a couple of trains, earn some money, and upgrade your collection and business as you earn. There is also an upgrade system as well as special events. It’s a free to play game so, of course, some trains are harder to get than others. Otherwise, it’s a decent free to play train sim.

Bonus: Emulators Price: Free / Varies

There are a few decent train simulator games on old consoles. A lot of those games aren’t available on modern platforms and that makes them difficult to find and play. Emulators can help. You can download the emulator, legally procure the game, and play it on your phone through the emulator. Some such examples include Densha de Go for both PlayStation One and Nintendo 64. There are a ton of other examples out there. We have ePSXe linked for the original PlayStation. You can easily find more emulators in the widget below!

If we missed any great train simulator games, tell us about them in the comments.

Comments