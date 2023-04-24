The 20 best Starz TV shows you can stream in 2023

Starz

American Gods (2017-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Neil Gaiman

Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Neil Gaiman Main cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Bruce Langley

Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Bruce Langley Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 77% – Rotten Tomatoes Shadow Moon gets out of prison early to manage his wife’s funeral. On the way home, Moon meets Mr. Wednesday, who is actually the Norse God Odin. With Shadow Moon’s reluctant help, Mr. Wednesday is trying to find the other New Gods so they can battle against the New Gods, such as Drugs and Technology.

This series is based on the American Gods fantasy novel written by Neil Gaiman in 2001. While the show is pretty uneven at times (due in part to frequent changes in the series’ showrunners), it’s still a fascinating and different take on the fantasy and mythology genres.

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi, Tom Spezialy

Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi, Tom Spezialy Main cast: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Jill Marie Jones

Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Jill Marie Jones Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 99% – Rotten Tomatoes Thirty years after returning from 1300 AD, Deadite killer Ash Williams now leads a simple life on modern-day Earth. However, he still has the Necronomicon, aka The Book of the Dead. When he decides to read from the book to impress his “date,” he releases the Deadites once again. Thankfully he has some young partners to help him this time.

Bruce Campbell’s return as Ash from the original Evil Dead movie trilogy is the best part of this three-season show. His performance is part horror-action star and part comedy genius. It helps that the episodes stick with the Evil Dead trilogy’s style of quick cuts, fast zooms, and some gory effects. It’s definitely one of the best Stars TV shows.

Black Sails (2014-2017)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Robert Levine, Jonathan E. Steinberg

Robert Levine, Jonathan E. Steinberg Main cast: Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper

Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 81% – Rotten Tomatoes In this prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Treasure Island. New Providence Island in 1715 is now controlled by pirates. The British Empire want to reclaim this island, but they will have to go through former Navy officer Captain Flint and his pirate crew.

Pirates continue to fascinate modern audiences, and this four-season show on Starz is one of the best examples of the historical pirate genre. It has action, suspense, drama, and more than a few surprises along the way.

Heels (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Michael Waldron

Michael Waldron Main cast: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Bauer, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack

Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Bauer, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Ratings: 8.0 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes Brothers Jack and Ace Spade are the current owners of a family-owned pro wrestling promotion in rural George. The two brothers are not only “rivals” in the ring, but are real rivals outside of it, as they fight to keep the promotion going.

This show is a very different kind of sports drama, set in a world few know anything about. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are terrific as the two brothers who sometimes blur the links of the scripted rivalry in the ring, and their very real family issues. The second season should debut sometime in 2023.

Outlander (2014-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Ronald D. Moore

Ronald D. Moore Main cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix Genre: Historical drama/Sci-fi

Historical drama/Sci-fi Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes Just after World War II, a married former UK Army nurse from the gets mysteriously transported back in time to 1743 Scotland. She quickly gets romantically involved with a highlander warrior but still seeks to go back to her own time.

This series, based on the best-selling romantic novels by Diana Gabaldon, is Starz’s first true mainstream TV show hit. It continues to show the very passionate relationship between the time-traveling woman and her 18th-century Scottish husband and how time travel continues to be interwoven in the series. You can watch the first season on Starz, with the seventh season due in 2023.

The Serpent Queen (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Justin Haythe

Justin Haythe Main cast: Samantha Morton, Liv Hill, Amrita Acharia, Barry Atsma, Enzo Cilenti, Sennia Nanua, Kiruna Stamell

Samantha Morton, Liv Hill, Amrita Acharia, Barry Atsma, Enzo Cilenti, Sennia Nanua, Kiruna Stamell Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Catherine de Medici has to think fast, using her intelligence and determination to save her marriage when she learns her new husband is in love with an older woman. Married as an orphaned teenager into the 16th-century French court, she is expected to bring a dowry and produce heirs, but when she is unable to conceive and her dowry remains unpaid, she must find other ways to assert herself and rule over France.

If you enjoy historical dramas like Hulu’s The Great or Starz’s own The White Queen, you’ll definitely want to check out The Serpent Queen, one of the best Starz TV shows you can stream right now.

Party Down (2009-ongoing )

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 3

3 Creator: John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, Paul Rudd

John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, Paul Rudd Main cast: Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally

Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes In Hollywood, a group of actors and writers waiting for their big break make money by working as employees of a catering service. They have to deal with their frustrated boss along with their sometimes wacky clients.

While this series was not a huge success at the time, it has since turned into a cult hit thanks to its funny and different look at struggling actors in Hollywood. Starz decided to revive the show over a decade after it ended, with a third season airing in 2023.

Now Apocalypse (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Gregg Araki

Gregg Araki Main cast: Avan Jogia, Jacob Artist, Kelli Berglund, Roxane Mesquida, Beau Mirchoff

Avan Jogia, Jacob Artist, Kelli Berglund, Roxane Mesquida, Beau Mirchoff Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 79% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of friends in Los Angeles tries to navigate love, sex, and fame, all while encountering what could be very real demons. That is, unless they’re just drug-fuelled delusions.

Despite being canceled after one season, Now Apocalypse, which was produced by Steven Soderberg, is an outrageously surreal queer comedy. Since its cancelation, it has earned a cult following and is worth watching.

Power (2014-2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Courtney A. Kemp

Courtney A. Kemp Main cast: Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Luis Antonio Ramos

Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Luis Antonio Ramos Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 81% – Rotten Tomatoes James “Ghost” St. Patrick wants to leave his illegal but profitable drug empire behind for legitimate business, first by opening a high-end nightclub in New York City. However, some of his family and business partners don’t like these changes, and the law is also still going after him.

The show has Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as an executive producer and as an actor, playing one of Ghost’s rivals, Kanan Stark. The six seasons show how Ghost tries so hard to get away from his past, but the forces beyond his control keep bringing him back. You can watch all six seasons of the original show now.

The Missing (2014-2016)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Harry Williams, Jack Williams

Harry Williams, Jack Williams Main cast: Tchéky Karyo, David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Roger Allam, Laura Fraser

Tchéky Karyo, David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Roger Allam, Laura Fraser Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes This is a British crime anthology series, but both have the character of a retired detective, Julien Baptiste, as part of the case. The first season centers on a father who lost his son while on a family trip to France years ago but is still searching for him. The second season focuses on a different family whose daughter disappeared over a decade ago but has now reappeared, claiming she was held captive with another girl.

If you love British crime dramas set in international locations, this short-lived anthology series is for you. Both seasons offer some great storytelling for fans of the mystery genre.

The White Queen (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Emma Frost, Philippa Gregory

Emma Frost, Philippa Gregory Main cast: Max Irons, James Frain, Rebecca Ferguson, Janet McTeer, Amanda Hale

Max Irons, James Frain, Rebecca Ferguson, Janet McTeer, Amanda Hale Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes This series is set in the UK during the 15th century War of the Roses. It focuses on three women as they each seduce and manipulate men to gain power and the throne of England.

This miniseries is based on the second, third, and fourth novels from The Cousins’ War novels written by Philippa Gregory. The show has some great performances, terrific production design, and things can get a bit adult in themes and content. A sequel miniseries currently available on Starz, The White Princess, is based on the fifth Cousins’ War book. Another miniseries, The Spanish Princess, is based on the sixth book, The King’s Curse, and another related novel written by Gregory called The Constant Princess.

Blindspotting (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs

Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs Main cast: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman Genre: Family drama

Family drama Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes A woman’s life is turned upside down when her partner of 12 years is suddenly put into jail. She and her son have to move in with her partner’s mother and half-sister and then the problems really begin.

While Blindspotting is a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name, you thankfully don’t have to have seen that movie to understand what’s going on in this series. This is a family ensemble show that shows how some very human problems can become massive crises. A second season is coming in 2023.

The Girlfriend Experience (2016-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Anja Marquardt

Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Anja Marquardt Main cast: Julia Goldani Telles, Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough

Julia Goldani Telles, Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough Genre: Adult drama

Adult drama Ratings: 7.0 – IMDB / 73% – Rotten Tomatoes This is an anthology series, with each season following one or more young women, all of which are high-end escorts navigating different conflicts and life events. The show is based loosely on director Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film of the same name and who also serves as an executive producer of the show.

All three seasons of the show get very honest and very detailed about the lives of sex workers. All of the seasons had female showrunners as well. However, it’s not just about showing sex. It also shows the consequences of working in the sex industry.

Hightown (2020-present)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Rebecca Cutter

Rebecca Cutter Main cast: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes Provincetown, Massachusetts may look like a peaceful coastal town. However, when the body of a woman is discovered in the town, one woman’s investigation into the murder shows the dark underbelly of crime and drug use in the community.

The setting of the show is almost a character by itself. You get to see that a tourist town may just be a facade. It also deals with LGBTQ+ issues with its main character, a federal fisheries agent who is dealing with her own drug and alcohol addictions.

BMF (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Randy Huggins

Randy Huggins Main cast: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes The Black Mafia Family (BMF) is a crime group of people who formed an organized family in Detroit during the 1980s. The series is a dramatization of those early days when two brothers formed the BMF and their eventual conflict with each other.

Like the Power franchise, this series has Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as an executive producer. Unlike the Power shows, this is based on a real crime family that would gain fame in the hip-hop world. You can also watch a companion series, The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, on Starz.

P-Valley (2020-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Katori Hall

Katori Hall Main cast: Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy

Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy Genre: Adult Drama

Adult Drama Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes The Pynk, a strip club located in a town on the Mississippi Delta, is the central location of this series. It follows several of the club’s strippers and dancers as we look behind the scenes of their lives and problems.

Like The Girlfriend Experience, this show isn’t afraid to deal with real issues about sex workers and the industry where they make their livings. This show is not meant to titillate but to explore the inner workings of these characters. A third season of the show is due in 2023.

Run The World (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Leigh Davenport

Leigh Davenport Main cast: Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Tosin Morohunfola

Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Tosin Morohunfola Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes This is a show about a group of young African American inseparable friends living in NYC’s Harlem community. The show looks at their lives as they try to become successful businesswomen while trying to maintain their friendships with each other.

It would be way too simplistic to say this show is the black version of Sex and the City. Indeed, this show is superior to that HBO classic in many ways as it has more realistic portrayals of the professional and romantic lives of these women.

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Mike O’Malley

Mike O’Malley Main cast: Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Erica Ash, Tichina Arnold, Teyonah Parris

Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Erica Ash, Tichina Arnold, Teyonah Parris Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes A young man with a talent for playing basketball has just signed a multi-million dollar contract to play the game for a professional team in Atlanta. He thinks his troubles are over, but he, his family, and his agent will soon discover that his issues are just beginning.

What do you get when you think you now have everything you want? That’s the theme of this sports-based series, which mixes a little comedy with its drama about a young man who has some big lessons to learn while he’s playing basketball.

Vida (2018-2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Tanya Saracho

Tanya Saracho Main cast: Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Maria-Elena Laas, Carlos Miranda

Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Maria-Elena Laas, Carlos Miranda Genre: Family drama

Family drama Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes This show centers on two Mexican-American sisters. They couldn’t be more different from each other, but the death of their mother forces them to reunite in their home community of East Los Angeles.

This is a very different and more progressive look at Latino life in America compared to other series. It also has some strong LGBTQ+ themes and representation, which again gives it some unique viewpoints.

Howard’s End (2017)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan Main cast: Matthew MacFadyen, Hayley Atwell, Philippa Coulthard, Alex Lawther, Joe Bannister

Matthew MacFadyen, Hayley Atwell, Philippa Coulthard, Alex Lawther, Joe Bannister Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes This is a new adaptation of E. M. Forster’s classic novel. In late 19th century England, sisters Margaret and Helen Schlegel try to help the relatively poor Bost family while also dealing with the members of the very rich and posh Wilcox family.

The class system in England is at the center of the novel and this latest TV show adaptation. It has some terrific performances from Matthew MacFadyen and Hayley Atwell, among others, along with some excellent production and costume design.

