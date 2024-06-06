The best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases you can buy

Did you buy a Sony Xperia 10 VI? While much more affordable than the mighty Sony Xperia 1 VI, you still spent a good £349 on it. You’ll want to keep your investment protected as much as possible, so you should find one of the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases. We’ve done all the hard work and compiled a list of the best the market has to offer right now. Let’s go over them together and find out which best suits your needs.

The best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases as new products launch. Also, keep in mind that some of these cases are only available overseas.

Sony Style cover with stand

It’s always nice to go with an official manufacturer case, and Sony has created one of the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases. It is not cheap at £30, but it is a very nice case made with quality and functionality in mind. The device is thin and light, which means it will feel very comfortable, but we wouldn’t get too comfortable with it, as it may not be the best option for drop protection.

It’s available in the same three colors as the Sony Xperia 10 VI: black, white, and blue. What makes it quite literally stand out is the addition of a kickstand on the back, which will make it very comfortable to enjoy your favorite videos.

Foluu clear case

This phone is very nicely designed and comes in fun color versions, which is what makes the Foluu clear case one of the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases. It is completely transparent. This is also very thin, adding minimal bulk to your experience.

It’s also made of TPU, which makes the case flexible and very light. Of course, enjoying your phone’s beauty comes at a cost. These super thin, clear cases will keep your devices from getting scratched up. That said, they are not the best at protecting your phone against drops. It comes with air-cushioned bumpers, so it is at least somewhat protected. It’s also only £8, though. Quite the deal.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Are you looking for a quality case that will protect your device without adding much bulk? Spigen is one of the most popular accessory brands around, and they make one of the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases. The Spigen Rugged Armor is made of flexible TPU. This makes it resistant, but also thin, easy to install, and very light.

It may not seem like a “rugged” device at first, even if the word is in the name. This is because Spigen relies on other factors to make the case more resistant. It has air-cushioned bumpers to help with drop protection. The inside has a web designed for improved shock absorption. It’s not cheap at $30, but you can usually find the model cheaper on Amazon, and it comes from a renowned manufacturer. Not to mention, it has a pretty cool look!

Aikukiki case

Clear cases are great, but we can all agree they don’t offer the best protection. This Aikukiki case strikes the perfect balance, offering a transparent back that shows off your phone’s natural beauty. Along the edges, though, there is a thicker TPU bumper that will protect your phone against drops.

This one is very affordable, too. You can get it for just a bit over $6, and it’s available in a variety of colors. These include black, blue, clear, clear blue, and gray.

Sunrive personalised custom case

Cases are not just made for protection; they should also somehow represent you. If you want something a bit more personal, you don’t have to settle with what case manufacturers make. Sunrive makes customized cases, making them the best Sony Xperia 10 VI cases for those who want something truly unique.

This case goes for just £6, but you will also have to pay the shipping fee. You can upload your own image to be printed on the back of the case, which is made of flexible TPU material. The case is thin and soft, which means it won’t be the best at protecting your phone, but it still helps keep scratches and dents away.

AIORIA leather case

I happen to love leather cases, but most of these are wallet cases, which tend to be bulky. If you like leather, and still want to keep a thinner phone profile, AIORIA makes one of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases.

It is priced at $15 and offers a PU leather back, along with a black bumper for a bit of protection. Another great thing is that you can pick between multiple colors, including black, brown, coffee, and red.

Litchi leather case with MagSafe

This one is similar to the AIORIA cases right above, but it has a special trick up its sleeve. There is a magnetic ring on the back, which means you can attach MagSafe accessories such as wallets, pop sockets, and more. Just keep in mind that you can’t use wireless charging MagSafe batteries with this phone, as the Sony Xperia 10 VI doesn’t support wireless charging.

MagSafe compatibility aside, the case is pretty nice. It goes for just under $8 and is made of litchi leather. The post makes no mention of this being faux or PU leather.

MAMA MOUTH wallet case

There are plenty of wallet case fans around here, and for good reason. These cases look more elegant and offer much more functionality than usual cases, all while keeping your device safe. The MAMA MOUTH wallet case is made of PU leather and has a TPU case inside to keep the phone in place. This wallet case has more material, all around the phone. And because PU leather is very cushiony, the case is great at absorbing shock. At the same time, it looks much like real leather, and has that soft texture many of us love so much.

Of course, the case comes with more than just looks and protection. It is very functional, thanks to the two card slots and a larger cash pocket. Additionally, it can be folded into a stand mode, making it much more comfortable to enjoy videos. And at £16, the price is also pretty accessible.

Foluu wallet case

The previous wallet case is excellent, but it is a thick boy. Those looking for a thinner wallet case will like this Foluu wallet case. It is much thinner but also made of PU leather. Though it has more of a fabric look.

Of course, having a smaller case will also mean making some sacrifices. The main one is that it only has one card slot. No cash pocket or anything. A thinner case will also mean protection won’t be as good. Otherwise, the case is great, though. And it costs only £11.

MOJIA purse case

Now, let’s go to the other extreme. Maybe you want something that can be a case, a wallet, and a purse. Of course, this means adding much more bulk, but you won’t have to fumble for all these items every time you’re ready to walk out the door. This option from MOJIA has it all.

You’ll obviously have to pay more for this one. It costs £23. That said, this phone case has storage to throw around. Inside, there are five card slots and a large cash pocket. On the outside, you’ll find another large pocket enclosed by a zipper, as well as an extra card slot. It comes with wrist and shoulder straps for convenient carrying. And if you have a color preference, you get plenty of options here. It’s available in black, blue, gray, orange, pink, and purple.

FAQs

Can I use a Sony Xperia 10 V case with the Sony Xperia 10 VI? You can’t use Sony Xperia 10 V cases on the Sony Xperia 10 VI. These phones actually have the same exact dimensions. This may lead you to think the cases will fit interchangeably, but this isn’t exactly the case. Even if the dimensions are identical, there are differences in certain parts of the phones, such as the cameras and the flash.

What is the Sony Xperia 10 VI IP rating? The Sony Xperia 10 VI has an IP65/68 rating. This means it is tested to withstand 1.5m depths for up to 30 minutes. Like many other manufacturers, Sony warns you it’s still not good to purposely get the phone wet, especially if it’s seawater, salt water, chlorinated water, or liquids such as drinks.

Are there any waterproof cases for the Sony Xperia 10 VI? Waterproof cases exist, but they usually come from unknown brands. We wouldn’t trust them enough to recommend them here. If you want an extra layer of protection, we would recommend that you look into getting a waterproof phone pouch, instead.

Does the Sony Xperia 10 VI come with a case? Some manufacturers include a case in the box. Sadly, Sony isn’t usually one of them, and the Xperia 10 VI doesn’t come with a case in the box.

Does the Sony Xperia 10 VI have wireless charging? No. The Sony Xperia 10 VI does not support wireless charging. This means you should not worry about whether a case supports wireless charging or not.

You might like

Comments