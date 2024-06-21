DUMMY: I tried several sleep tracker apps and found my favorite

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Many people are unaware of their sleep quality and duration. The CDC reports that 50-70 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders. Sleep-tracking apps can monitor sleep hours, quality, and more. While smartwatches often have these features, many smartphone apps also offer detailed sleep insights to share with physicians.

Sleep Cycle is the best sleep tracker app out there

If you’re a visual person who prefers a minimalistic interface, we recommend Sleep Cycle. While it doesn’t provide customized sleep advice or explanations for its graphs and terminology, it offers a simple setup and easy-to-understand sleep reports due to its limited data output.

Sleep Cycle’s main advantage is how it displays sleep-lifestyle correlations. Tapping the Trends button shows factors you entered the night before, plus any Apple Health data, correlated with your sleep.

Sleep Cycle uses sound-sensing technology, detecting the sounds you make while moving to assess your sleep. Unlike SleepScore, which relies on sound waves deflecting off your chest, Sleep Cycle’s analysis only requires your phone to be nearby, such as on a nightstand. This makes phone placement less critical. Compatibility-wise, Sleep Cycle works with all iPhones and Android phones.

Sleep Cycle’s free version includes four alarm sounds and tracks your sleep indefinitely. However, for 17 additional alarm sounds, Sleep Aid content, and the ability to record your wake-up mood and correlate it with your sleep habits, you need the premium version, which costs $30 per year. The Sleep Aid feature, temporarily free due to the coronavirus pandemic, includes guides, stories, bedtime rhymes, audioscapes, and 16 ambient sounds, such as “rain on a car roof” and “ocean waves.”

The app’s snoring detection isn’t highly sensitive. I found that Sleep Cycle’s snoring detection was less accurate compared to a dedicated snoring-detection app called Do I Snore or Grind? Sleep Cycle did detect my snoring on most nights, though.

Sleep Cycle’s privacy policy isn’t as accessible. The app uses your phone’s microphone to detect audio, which might concern some users. However, the company states it records movement and snoring sounds, not voices, and that these sounds are processed locally and discarded after a user-specified period.

Getting specific scientific information about the app was challenging, since Sleep Cycle doesn’t list academic research about its technology on its site.

Sleep Cycle has also released an Apple Watch version. The interface is straightforward: set your wake-up time on the main screen, and the watch monitors your sleep. Sleep data appears on the smartphone app upon waking. This feature is useful for those who prefer not to sleep with their phone nearby.

Overall, Sleep Cycle offers a user-friendly alternative with basic but useful features, making it suitable for those seeking simplicity and clear sleep-lifestyle correlations.

Are there any good alternatives out there?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Although I recommend Sleep Cycle, I understand it might not suit everyone’s preferences. Therefore, I’ve compiled a list of alternatives to ensure there’s something for everyone: Alarm Clock Xtreme : Alarm Clock Xtreme is an alarm clock app with sleep-tracking features. It offers various alarms to help those struggling to wake up and records your sleep times. It analyzes both sleep quality and quantity, providing a decent alternative to traditional sleep tracker apps.

: Alarm Clock Xtreme is an alarm clock app with sleep-tracking features. It offers various alarms to help those struggling to wake up and records your sleep times. It analyzes both sleep quality and quantity, providing a decent alternative to traditional sleep tracker apps. BetterSleep : BetterSleep excels in holistic sleep tracking, recording sounds like talking, coughing, and environmental disturbances. It helps users fall asleep faster with sleep sounds, stories, and hypnotic content. Users can mix their sleep tunes within the app. However, it is more expensive than other options.

: BetterSleep excels in holistic sleep tracking, recording sounds like talking, coughing, and environmental disturbances. It helps users fall asleep faster with sleep sounds, stories, and hypnotic content. Users can mix their sleep tunes within the app. However, it is more expensive than other options. ShutEye : ShutEye is a sleep-tracking app offering essential features like sleep duration, stages, analysis, goals, reminders, and custom sounds. It includes relaxing sounds, meditation aids, and pleasant wake-up tones. A survey at start generates an initial sleep report. The premium version adds more sounds, detailed analysis, snore recording, and a smart alarm.

: ShutEye is a sleep-tracking app offering essential features like sleep duration, stages, analysis, goals, reminders, and custom sounds. It includes relaxing sounds, meditation aids, and pleasant wake-up tones. A survey at start generates an initial sleep report. The premium version adds more sounds, detailed analysis, snore recording, and a smart alarm. Google Fit : Google Fit tracks activity, steps, calories, and sleep. It’s simple to use: input your data, and it shows your progress. It integrates with many services like Runkeeper, MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Sleep as Android, and fitness trackers, including Wear OS devices, making it a top choice for sleep tracking.

: Google Fit tracks activity, steps, calories, and sleep. It’s simple to use: input your data, and it shows your progress. It integrates with many services like Runkeeper, MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Sleep as Android, and fitness trackers, including Wear OS devices, making it a top choice for sleep tracking. Sleepwave : Sleepwave, a sleep-tracking and alarm app, uses PureTone motion technology to detect movement via ultrasonic sound waves from your device’s speakers. While requiring a phone placement on a flat surface 2m away, it offers sleep tracking, calming soundscapes, a smart alarm, and a daily “Wavescape” puzzle for better rest.

: Sleepwave, a sleep-tracking and alarm app, uses PureTone motion technology to detect movement via ultrasonic sound waves from your device’s speakers. While requiring a phone placement on a flat surface 2m away, it offers sleep tracking, calming soundscapes, a smart alarm, and a daily “Wavescape” puzzle for better rest. Sleep as Android : This sleep tracker app, compatible with Wear OS and Galaxy Watch, integrates with Google Fit and Samsung Health. It tracks sleep cycles, plays binaural tones, and serves as an alarm with a captcha to turn it off. The free version offers a two-week trial before requiring payment.

: This sleep tracker app, compatible with Wear OS and Galaxy Watch, integrates with Google Fit and Samsung Health. It tracks sleep cycles, plays binaural tones, and serves as an alarm with a captcha to turn it off. The free version offers a two-week trial before requiring payment. Sleep Monitor : Sleep Monitor is a comprehensive sleep-tracking app for Android. It features an intelligent alarm, sleep stage recording, snoring detection, and trend graphs to visualize sleep cycles. A sleep sound player is included for those who struggle with silence. Core functions are free, but advanced analysis requires a subscription.

: Sleep Monitor is a comprehensive sleep-tracking app for Android. It features an intelligent alarm, sleep stage recording, snoring detection, and trend graphs to visualize sleep cycles. A sleep sound player is included for those who struggle with silence. Core functions are free, but advanced analysis requires a subscription. SnoreLab: SnoreLab is a specialized sleep tracker app focused on snoring. It detects, logs, and records your snoring, measuring intensity and frequency. You can log activities like drinking to see their effects. It emails sound files for reference. While it doesn’t track N3 deep sleep cycles, it’s excellent for snoring. After testing various sleep tracker apps, I found one that stands out above the rest. Sleep Cycle’s comprehensive features, user-friendly interface, and accurate data make it my top choice. Sweet dreams and happy tracking – here’s to better sleep and improved health!

