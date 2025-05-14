These are the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cases I'd recommend as a case reviewer

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 Edge packs the power of Samsung’s latest flagships into a slim, light build, but it will cost you a pretty penny. If you want to protect your investment, I highly recommend sacrificing a bit of that slimness by adding a case.

Thankfully, a wide variety of thin, clear, and protective Galaxy S25 Edge cases are already available for purchase. Here’s a quick roundup of the cases I’d recommend after years of testing cases.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cases

Spigen Liquid Air

When it comes to phone cases, Spigen is the name to know, and the Liquid Air is one of my favorite cases of all time. A simple TPU case at its core, it has an interesting texture that adds both visual interest and a little extra grip. There are three colorways available, but I’m a big fan of the Marble Gray introduced last year. It’s hard to see in photos, but it’s much more elegant and easier to keep clean than the dark colors Spigen cases typically have.

The other big selling point of this case is price. It’s the cheapest Galaxy S25 Edge case on the list, so despite adding limited protection, it won’t put you much further in debt than the phone itself.

Ringke Onyx

Another simple, affordable option is the Ringke Onyx. It’s got a similar TPU build, but for a few more bucks you also get a MagSafe magnet array in the back. Unfortunately, only the black version comes with magnets, but this one is more about utility than looks.

This is also one of the very few Galaxy S25 Edge cases with a fully covered camera bump. Considering how far it sticks out from the otherwise slim body of the phone, I’m surprised more case makers haven’t gone this route.

UAG Dot

Urban Armor Gear is best known for rugged cases, but the Dot case for the Galaxy S25 Edge is a real treat. It features a translucent build with a distinct “dot” pattern on the back for added grip. The frosted finish is much more resistant to fingerprints, which have long been the Achilles heel of clear cases.

Apart from that, it also has an integrated magnet array for MagSafe accessories and chargers. It also features reinforced corners for the drop protection UAG is known for, but the rest is very slim to keep things light. The only downside is price — this case runs twice as expensive as the previous two.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

For a more affordable clear case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is my top pick. It’s quite a bit thicker than most cheap clear cases, which helps add heft and protection to relatively fragile devices like the S25 Edge. As part of Spigen’s MagFit collection, it also comes with a MagSafe magnet array in the back.

There are several designs available, but I’d stay away from the clear model if you care at all about fingerprints. The teardown models are my personal favorites, with a new Neo One design that tones down the original Zero One editions.

dbrand Ghost 2.0

dbrand’s clear case is a surprisingly great option for a brand that’s best known for vinyl skins. The Ghost 2.0 has a clear backing with an integrated magnet array. The sides, however, have a super grippy texture that both smooths the hard edges of the phone and protects from drop damage.

If you want to, you can also apply one of dbrand’s skins beneath the case for added flare. The whole kit will cost you a pretty penny, but it will certainly turn your phone into a conversation piece.

Samsung Kindsuit Case

Samsung only makes a few first-party cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge, but the only one I’d recommend is the Kindsuit case. It’s a slim, form-fitting case with a soft faux leather finish. It looks and feels very premium, with details like a gentle ramp that hides the hard edges of the camera module.

However, the case is expensive for what it offers. Only grab it if you really like leather cases and are willing to pay a premium.

Torro Leather Case

It doesn’t get better than the Torro Leather Case for a traditional folio-style case. I won’t lie, it’s definitely going to kill the thin and light vibes, but it does add a lot of utility. Not only does it keep the screen safe when closed, the flap also doubles as a kickstand for media watching.

The Torro Leather Case also features slots for three cards or cash, and despite the added thickness it still works with Qi2 chargers. There are no magnets though, so finding the sweet spot for maximum charging speeds may be challenging.

Spigen Tough Armor

I’m only going to recommend one rugged case for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and that’s the Spigen Tough Armor. You probably shouldn’t be buying the Galaxy S25 Edge in the first place if you’re worried about durability, but if that’s the situation you find yourself in, the Tough Armor will get the job done.

The two-part build will protect from all but the gnarliest of drops, and I’m always surprised by how comfortable it is to hold. There’s also a magsafe array and a kickstand in the back for added utility. It’s not much to look at and the color options are pretty dull, but it’s very easy on the wallet.