The best Samsung Galaxy Fold cases

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, with its folding design and flexible display, was one of the most expensive smartphones ever released. Even with a cost of nearly $2,000, you’ll still need to take extra special care when using the device. Ironically, its unique design and features are what make finding Galaxy Fold cases quite difficult.

Samsung seems to be aware of this, so the phone actually ships with one out of the box. This black cover is made of synthetic aramid fibers and is supposed to be of a slim design. However, there are a few other first and third-party Galaxy Fold cases you can still buy if you are not happy with the default case. There aren’t too many still on the market, but here’s a look at the best current Samsung Galaxy Fold cases.

Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy Fold case

Amazon

Spigen was the first out of the gate with third-party Galaxy Fold cases. The cheapest of the lineup is the Thin Fit case. It’s made of a scratch-resistant PC material that’s designed to have a slim profile. Like the official Samsung cases, this Thin Fit case does not cover the hinge on this phone. It also exposes the power and volume buttons on the side.

Ranyi Ultra Thin

Amazon

If you want to show off your new Galaxy Fold, this Ultra Thin from Ranyi is a great way to do so with a pop of color. It’s a slim bumper option that comes in black, blue, red, or clear, and it blends TPU with polycarbonate for peak protection. The Ranyi Ultra Thin features covered buttons and slightly raised bezels for added security.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch

Amazon

For the ultimate protection, Urban Armor Gear makes an excellent rugged cover for the phone. It meets the military MIL-STD 810G 516.6 rating for drop tests, meaning it should keep the phone working even if it falls from several feet in the air. There’s even more protection for the hinge for this case, and it also has a water-resistant non-slip coating.

Olixar Fortis Galaxy Fold case

Amazon

Due to its unique design and extra material required, most Galaxy Fold cases tend to break the bank — much like the device itself. Olixar’s Fortis case bucks the trend but keeps the heavy-duty protection alive. It’s a hybrid polycarbonate and TPU design, so it should be a breeze to add and remove. Available only in black, the Fortis case relies on a series of raised lips and cutouts to provide ample protection for your expensive device.

