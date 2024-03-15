The best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases to spend your money on

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a budget phone at just $300, but it’s still an important investment. If you want to keep it safe and looking pristine, you should accessorize it with a nice cover. We’ve searched high and low, and these are the best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases available right now.

The best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Clear Case

It’s always nice to go with accessories made by the same manufacturer that created your phone. Lucky for you, Samsung released its own case for the Galaxy A25 5G. It’s nothing too special, but it will effectively protect your device against scratches. Just don’t count too much on it for drop protection.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Clear Case is completely transparent, very thin, and light. It is meant to keep the smaller profile of the design, while also showing off the look of your Galaxy A25 5G, which comes available in multiple colors: Blue Black, Blue, Light Blue, and Yellow (only Blue Black is available in the USA).

It costs $20, which may seem a bit pricey for a clear case, but it isn’t a bad price either.

JETech Clear Case

The official Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Clear Case is excellent, but as mentioned, it is a bit overpriced for a clear case. If you want a minimalist cover you might be better off getting something like the JETech Clear Case.

This case is only $10, and will protect your phone just as well, while also keeping its look nearly unaffected. It is made of a TPU bumper and a hard PC back. Again, don’t count on it for drops, but it should be just fine for keeping your device scratch-free.

Poetic Revolution Case

The clear cases above are great, but those looking for some serious protection will need to find a more rugged Samsung Galaxy A25 5G case. This one can take a serious beating, as it has been military-grade drop-tested to handle 20-foot drops. It is shock-proof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, and scratch-proof.

It has some other neat features you might like. There is a built-in kickstand in the back, as well as a sliding cover to protect and hide the camera system. You will also get two front covers. One of them has an integrated screen protector. Poetic also mentions it works with the fingerprint reader, but you should make sure not to have any air bubbles in the area of the in-display reader.

The official price here is $19, but you can often find it slightly cheaper on Amazon. Regardless, the price is good for a case of this caliber.

Poetic Guardian Case

Here’s another option from Poetic, and it is definitely among the best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases if you want a rugged case with a bit more style. For starters, it has a clear back, so you will at least get to somewhat show your phone’s true colors. The bumper is just as resistant as you would expect a rugged case to be, though.

This case has been made to exceed MIL-STD drop tests, as well. The bumpers and lining are made of TPU. You will also get two front covers, one of which comes with an integrated screen protector. Also cool is how Poetic integrated the kickstand on this one. It is a metal frame that folds out of the camera area. The price is set at $23, but you can also usually find it slightly cheaper on Amazon.

Osophter Phone Case

While some may be trying to stick to their devices’ original look and feel, some prefer to go for the best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases with a bit of style. The Osophter Phone Case features a brushed back with carbon fiber elements that look pretty interesting.

It’s made of a mixture of polycarbonate and TPU. You also get a couple of screen protectors included, and the case is available in three colors: black, blue, and red. The best part is likely the price, though, which is very low at just $8.

RTYJZ Protective Case

The RTYJZ Protective Case is also one of the best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases you can find. It is a single piece of silicone, which is great at absorbing shock and providing a less slippery grip. Additionally, the design has some groves in the back, which will do a great job of providing a resting place for your fingers.

The RTYJZ Protective Case costs only $8, and it comes with two screen protectors, so it’s also a heck of a deal.

MAMA MOUTH Folio Book Case

We know many of you like wallet cases. These provide excellent protection and are also very convenient for carrying extra items. For example, this case comes with two card slots and a larger pocket for storing cash, or whatever you can fit in there.

The thing about wallet cases is that they also tend to be very stylish. The faux leather gives this one a touch of elegance, and the whole design looks really nice. There are some functional features, too. For example, the case is made with an RFID-blocking technology.

Of course, all of these features and fancier designs will cost you a bit, but the MAMA MOUTH Folio Book Case is also not outrageously expensive. It costs just $18.

LEMAXELERS Mirror Case

We always like adding some unique outliers. The LEMAXELERS Mirror Case is one of the best Samsung Galaxy A25 5G cases for those looking for something a bit different. As its name implies, the front of this case works as a mirror, as it is very reflective. Additionally, it is transparent, so you can look through it to see details on the screen.

The buttons on the side are also very unique, and the back is made of PC and PU leather. This also gives it a very nice grip. Another nice addition is that the case also operates as a folding kickstand. The price is also surprisingly fair at $12.

FAQs

Can I use a Samsung Galaxy A24 case with the Galaxy A25? You can’t use a Samsung Galaxy A24 case with the Galaxy A25. While they look nearly identical, there are slight differences in size and button placement.

Can I use wireless charging with a Samsung Galaxy A25 5G case? The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G doesn’t support wireless charging, so you don’t need to worry about whether the case will affect this or not. That said, there are cases that will affect this feature on phones that have it. The manufacturer will always advertise wireless charging support if its cases support it. Otherwise, you can reach out to its support team and ask.

Are there any waterproof cases for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G? Waterproof cases do exist, but there are none available for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G that we would be willing to recommend.

Does the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G come with a case? The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G does not come with a case. While some manufacturers include cases with some of their devices, Samsung hasn’t really been known for such practices.

Comments