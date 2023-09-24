10 best poker apps and games for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2017.

Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. There are many variants, and it’s easy to play; just bet a few bucks and try your luck. As you can probably imagine, there are tons of poker apps and games on Android. Surprisingly, there aren’t a lot of good ones. Most of these are free to play, but they tune the game to get you to spend money. Unfortunately, that’s an unavoidable premise when playing most mobile poker games.

In any case, here are the best poker apps and games that we could find.

The best poker apps and games for Android

Poker Face Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

Poker Face is a new free-to-play poker app for Android. This one is for both seasoned pros and newcomers. Play with friends or meet new ones online from the comfort of your home. The game has a strong global community. They’re pretty generous with freebies; you will get some free chips when you first start playing the game; additionally, you can invite friends and receive up to 3,000,000 chips as a welcome bonus. Pokerface has many features like group video chat poker, daily missions, lucky bonuses, and mini slot games. The developers are committed to fair play, ensuring a genuine poker atmosphere with randomly shuffled cards. They also have a VIP program that rewards your loyalty with in-game benefits as you level up.

Governor of Poker 3 Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $199.99 per item)

Governor of Poker 3 is a poker app for Android. It’s not bad; it’s not great; it’s just average. It has some features and variants; there are six different poker types to play (including Texas Hold’em), online games, and even a blackjack game. It gives you chips every four hours, along with a spinner that can give you more. It also comes with cross-platform support. You can play on the web via Facebook, Steam, iOS, and Android. Some reviewers have complained about the poor odds of winning. However, that’s how gambling kind of works. It’s fun as long as you don’t take it too seriously.

Mega Hit Poker Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $299.99 per item)

Mega Hit Poker is an above-average free-to-play poker game. The game boasts a decent number of free chips, tournaments, various game modes, a slots mini-game, and some social elements. You can even record your games to see how you do. The developers also boast an RNG certification from iTech Labs. The certification is accessible in the game’s menu. We’re not sure if that makes it any better, but we liked this one, as did most of the other Google Play reviewers.

Offline Poker Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Offline poker is one of the newer poker games on this list. The most distinguishing feature of this game is the ability to play offline. Other features include multiplayer play with up to six players, fast folding, online games, and a simple UI. The computer AI is a little difficult to beat but not impossible to defeat, while the online community is fun to play against.

Poker 5 Card Draw Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $129.99 per item)

Poker 5 Card Draw is another new poker game on the list. This one is decent, but not amazing. It features four game modes with both real people and AI bots. The multiplayer extends up to eight players, and the online play has a lot of options for players of various skill levels. The training mode with bots works fine. As usual, the cards you’ve been dealt seem a bit unfair, and you’ll see some huge hands on the same round as yours. Thus, we think the RNG has been tweaked a little bit. Otherwise, it’s a good little poker game.

Poker Heat Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $200.00 per item)

Poker Heat is a fun free-to-play option. Its claim to fame is its league-based competition. You’ll join one of seven leagues and then compete to see who can reach the top. It also features online play with friends or new players from all around the world. There are other minor features like the very user-friendly UI, graphics, and freebies that make the game fun, but the major part is those leagues. It’s a freemium game, which means you’ll have to wait for some free coins if you happen to run out.

Video Poker Classic Price: Free to play

Video Poker Classic by Tapinator Inc. is a fairly simple video poker app. The developers boast almost 40 game types along with realistic Vegas shuffling. It was okay in our testing, but nothing mind-blowing. You also get free coins every four hours, offline support, and more. It doesn’t have the best-looking UI, but the mechanics are fairly solid. The big story is the almost 40 game types, though. That should keep the game interesting for a long time. It is a freemium game. However, this one isn’t as bad as many others in terms of its freemium elements.

Video Poker Offline Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $199.99 per item)

Video Poker Offline is another simple video poker app. This one offers freebies compared to its competitors. The game features both online and offline support, as well as several game modes and support for English, Spanish, and Chinese. The UI isn’t great, but the mechanics are simple enough. It’s one of the few freemium poker games that Google Play reviewers seem to actually like. It didn’t do too bad during our testing.

World Series of Poker Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

The World Series of Poker is probably the best of the free-to-play poker apps out there. It supports Texas Hold’em and Omaha styles of poker. Additionally, you can play online with tons of people in a variety of scenarios and events. You can also play on the web via Facebook or the official site using your same account. It’ll deliver you free chips every four hours, and there are even some slots if you want to play those.

Zynga Poker Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

Zynga Poker is one of the more polarizing poker apps on the list. People either really like it or they really hate it. On the face of it, it does all the right things. You play live online games against real people. There are a variety of game types and events that you can play. However, there are tons of people who swear that this game doesn’t use a true RNG method. Whether or not they’re right is up to you. It’s a solid, fun game to play, although if winning all the time is what you enjoy, you might want to steer clear of this one. Give it a shot, at least.

