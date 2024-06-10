10 best package tracking apps for Android and iOS

Package tracking is something we all do these days. You order something from somewhere, and it shows up eventually. Some folks order more things than others, and that necessitates a need for a package tracker. Package tracking apps help you track your packages from various shippers in a single, handy UI. It’s right up there with other excellent Android tools and utilities. A good one should have a wide range of compatibility with shippers and a clean UI. Here are the best package tracking apps for both Android and iOS.

The best package tracking apps

17Track

It is a worldwide option with tons of carrier support and slick features. Pricing: Free / Optional donation

Free / Optional donation Platforms: iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play)

What we like: It works all around the world with support for over 900 carriers.

Reasonably clean UI that works as intended.

Support for brands like Amazon, Walmart, Wish, and eBay.

It’s a very reasonable free option. What we don’t like: Shipping updates can occasionally be slow to sync.

It can be a bit finicky unless you enter shipping information manually.

17Track is easily one of the best package-tracking apps. It not only works with both Android and iOS, but it also works with worldwide shipments. The massive list of 900 carriers is more than most of its competitors, and the free version allows you to track up to 40 concurrent packages. You can archive any package to free up the quota and add more. That should be enough for most consumer-level users. There are subscriptions available if you need even more than that.

In terms of usability, everything is as it should be. The UI is easy to learn; you get push notifications when your packages have updates. We noticed some delays in updates, though. Sometimes, you can see updates faster on the USPS’ website than on the app. Even so, it updates reasonably quickly, and most people don’t seem to have any issues with it. It’s an excellent all-around option for productivity.

AfterShip

A comprehensive package tracking app with support for over 700 carriers and some nice features. Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play)

What we like: Support for over 700 carriers worldwide.

Auto-detection features make adding new packages less stressful.

Push notifications for every step of the package delivery process.

Easy to set up and easy to use. What we don’t like: Notifications can get a little annoying when tracking a lot of packages.

It detects shipping information from emails, which is neat but requires full access to your emails.

AfterShip is one of the most popular mobile package tracking apps. It has a suite of auto-detection features. For example, it can detect the carrier from the tracking number or automatically add packages based on tracking data from your email. That does require you to give the app email access, which may irk some privacy-conscious folks. The feature is optional, but the app bothers you a bit.

Otherwise, it works as advertised. You put in the tracking information and watch your package reach you. We had no issues with our test package, although we didn’t push the app to its limits. It’s also free with no advertising, which is a nice touch.

Route: Package Tracker

Google Play Store

The preferred package tracker for all online orders. Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play)

What we like: Seamless integration with multiple carriers.

Easy claim process.

Efficient order management. What we don’t like: Occasional delays in notification updates.

Limited customization options for notifications.

Route is the ideal package tracker for online orders, offering real-time delivery status updates and notifications. It connects with over 600 shipping carriers worldwide, enabling one-click order resolution and claims. Orders are automatically stored and organized for quick reviews and reorders. Overall, Route provides unmatched privacy and convenience for managing online deliveries.

Deliveries by Junecloud

It’s an iOS-only option that works exceptionally well. Pricing: Free / $0.99 per month / $4.99 per year

Free / $0.99 per month / $4.99 per year Platforms: iOS (App Store)

What we like: Simple and to-the-point UI should work for just about everyone.

Every feature works quite well.

Support for big companies like Amazon and Apple.

Syncing with iCloud lets you track packages on iOS and macOS. What we don’t like: Fewer carriers than most competitors. It seems to be aimed at a US audience.

It recently moved from a single payment app to a subscription, which has angered some long-time users.

No Android version.

Deliveries is an app that focuses on simplicity. It doesn’t support a massive list of carriers like some competitors. However, it makes up for it with a simple UI, good features, and good performance. Adding deliveries is relatively easy, and features like the map view work well. Even notifications work to spec. There is also support for macOS, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and direct integration with iMessage.

Of course, an Apple-focused product like this means that there is no Android version, so this is one of those recommendations we can only give to our iOS readers. Additionally, this used to be a premium app. However, it switched to a subscription service a bit ago, angering some long-time users. It uses iCloud to sync, which is free for iOS users, so it’s a bit of a curiosity. In any case, it’s still good, and at least the yearly subscription is cheap.

Gmail

Gmail isn’t the most advanced package tracker, but packaging tracking integration can remove the need for another app. Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play)

What we like: It lets you track packages directly from your email inbox.

Removes the need for a whole other app in some instances.

The slick UI looks nice and feels snazzy.

Works on both iOS and Android. What we don’t like: It’s not a dedicated package tracker, so you miss out on some features from a separate app.

It doesn’t scale well if you track a lot of packages.

Gmail launched a packing tracking feature during the waning months of 2022. It’s pretty simple. You receive an email with your delivery information, and the app automatically turns it into a shipping card for you to view. You can click the links in the email to find more information. It’s a nice feature, mainly if you ship more packages than the average person, but maybe you don’t need a separate app to track them.

There are some downsides to it, though. It doesn’t scale up well. Folks who use services like this for business probably need something more robust. Thus, this option fits in a weird niche where you may want better package tracking than average but don’t need those extra features. We think Google will improve this feature over time so that it may get even better.

Package Tracker

Google Play Store

An app that provides features for tracking and organizing deliveries from many distributors. Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: Android (Google Play Store)

What we like: Easy-to-use interface.

Extensive notifications.

Automatic syncing with email. What we don’t like: Limited compatibility with lesser-known retailers.

Occasional syncing issues with certain email providers.

Package Tracker offers comprehensive features for tracking and organizing deliveries from various distributors. Its user-friendly interface and extensive push notifications keep you updated on every situation. The app automatically scans your inbox for delivery codes and syncs them seamlessly. It also integrates with other services like Amazon, eBay, and Wish.

oRRs

An open-source alternative with a solid set of features. Pricing: Free

Free Platforms: Android (Google Play)

What we like: An open-source option is available through Google Play, Amazon Appstore, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

A simple, clean UI that gets the job done without feeling too cluttered.

It contains most of the features you’d find in competitors.

Syncing and automatic email detection features work well. What we don’t like: There are too many push notifications, which gets worse when you track more packages.

Slower updates than some competitors.

There is no iOS version.

oRRs is a popular package tracking option for Android users. It employs a simple UI that is easy to read without feeling cluttered. Plus, I think brown is an underrated color for an app. Adding packages is easy enough, and there’s an email detection option as well. You can sort deliveries by categories and see updates, and there is integration with Google Maps to see where your package is.

The only glaring concern is notifications. It does send you a fresh notification for each update, and you can’t configure push notifications to reduce the number. It’s a minor nitpick and doesn’t detract from the app’s usefulness. A pro version for a flat fee adds some features as well. It doesn’t have a massive list of supported carriers like others, but it should be enough for decent worldwide support.

Parcel

It’s probably the best option for iOS and macOS users. Pricing: Free / $4.99 per month

Free / $4.99 per month Platforms: iOS (App Store)

What we like: Crisp UI that is easy to read and easy to use.

Surprisingly good integration with Amazon.

Excellent integration with iOS, including support for widgets and Siri.

Little quality of life touches, like only sending notifications between 8 AM and 10 PM. What we don’t like: Text alerts from shippers are about 30-45 minutes faster on average, but this is a nitpick.

It’s a somewhat limited free version.

No Android version.

Parcel is an easy choice for a package tracker. It has excellent integration with Apple’s ecosystem with support for Siri, macOS, widgets, and Apple Watch. As per the norm, such tight integration means no Android version, which always makes us sad. The UI is perfect, sync times are reasonable compared to many others, and the developer boasts support for over 300 carriers.

Our only gripe is that the free version is a bit underwhelming. You’re limited to only three packages, which renders it a demo rather than a tried and true free version. After all, if you only need to track three packages simultaneously, you don’t need something like this. Thus, we only recommend this one if you intend to go in on the subscription. Luckily, the subscription isn’t pricy.

Parcels

It is an indie app that works cross-platform and has good features. Pricing: Free / $0.99 per month / $4.49 per year

Free / $0.99 per month / $4.49 per year Platforms: iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play)

What we like: Support for a wide range of national and regional carriers.

Support for companies like Walmart, Amazon, Wish, and others.

It has probably my favorite UI of the bunch, with cards that are super easy to read.

The usual assortment of good features, like syncing, automatic detection, and direct integration with sites like eBay. What we don’t like: The app is sometimes slow to update tracking details.

While it is continuously improving, it could use a bit more polish.

Parcels is a good app from an independent developer. It offers all the usual features, such as a map view, push notifications, and automatic detection from emails. We also like that you can log in to places like Amazon and eBay to get delivery information directly from the source. It’s a nice touch that some competitors don’t match. Besides that, the card-based UI is very clean, and we think it looks good on iOS and Android.

It does suffer a little bit in terms of bugs and slowness. Sometimes, packages are slow to update when new information is available. The developer is only one human, so supporting an app across two platforms is challenging. There is no judgment here, but it does show that the attention is divided somewhat. The app works very well most of the time, but when it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

Web apps like Postal Ninja

A variety of web app options don’t require a separate download. Pricing: Free (usually)

Free (usually) Platforms: Any platform with a web browser

What we like: There are plenty of options: Postal Ninja and Ship Rip.

There is no need to download a separate app.

You can usually add a website shortcut directly on your home screen.

Web apps usually support tons of carriers. What we don’t like: You lose the features you’d typically get from a dedicated app.

Doesn’t scale well for business use.

Web apps aren’t usually an avenue we recommend people take when traveling. However, some decent options exist in this space, including Postal Ninja and Ship Rip. You input your tracking number, and you can track your package. Many apps in this space let you register with an account so you can track multiple packages at once, and it seems free most of the time.

It’s not a bad option if you need more than an average person. You can track many different packages from around the world this way. Many websites are also localized into several other languages. The only downside is that you lose some of the app-specific features like automatic tracking from email and direct account integration with sites like Amazon. In either case, you can pop one of these apps on your home screen as a shortcut, which acts like an app when you open it. If we missed any excellent package tracking apps or games, tell us about them in the comments.

