15 best offline Android games that require no Wi-Fi

A lot of Android games depend on a mobile data connection. Whether it’s downloading stuff from the server like Clash of Clans or using it for DRM protection like most Final Fantasy games, it seems like virtually every game is asking you to be within close proximity of a web connection just to make the game run. Not everyone has that luxury, so here are fifteen of the best offline Android games that don’t require Wi-Fi at all. If none of these float your boat, Google Play has a list of offline games for your convenience.

Alto’s Odyssey Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Alto’s Odyssey is one of the newer offline games that requires no Wi-Fi. It’s a side-scrolling infinite runner where you ski down snowy slopes, jump over various obstacles, and collect a bunch of coins. These coins are then used to unlock customization elements in the game shop. This game has a beautiful ambience, and the graphics only add to its beauty. The graphics aren’t realistic-looking, but the game is still stunning. The mechanics are easy enough. You move forward on your own. The only things the player controls are jumping and performing flips in mid-air. The game is free, although it does have advertising. You can pay to remove the ads or buy coins to unlock various personalization items. It’s one of the most popular offline Android games.

The Battle of Polytopia Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $4.49 per item)

The Battle of Polytopia is a turn-based, civilization-style strategy game. It plays like you would expect a game like this to play. You try to control the map, expand your kingdom, master new technologies, defeat opponents, and explore new areas. The game includes single-player and multiplayer modes, and both are available offline. Additionally, there are a few other game modes, a variety of actions you can take, a leaderboard with top scores, and randomly generated maps to make each restart a new experience. The game has a Minecraft-like style, which looks super cute.

There are in-app purchases, but it’s basically just DLC content. Players have a few complaints here and there, but the developers work hard to improve the game. All-in-all, the game was well received and super fun to play.

Bloons TD 6 Price: $6.99

Bloons TD 6 is the latest entrant in the classic tower defense franchise. It plays a lot like its predecessors. You set up towers along a road and defeat bad guys as they approach. The game features 20 maps, five levels of upgrades, heroes, and 19 towers with three upgrade paths each. You also get a rich meta with plenty of individual tower upgrades for certain situations. Finally, players get multiple difficulties and a few different game modes. Of course, the game is playable offline. It runs for $6.99 with some additional (and optional) in-app purchases. It’s easily one of the top two tower defense releases.

Crossy Road Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $29.99 per item)

Crossy Road is one of the most popular mobile games. It’s basically the Frogger of the mobile gaming generation. You guide a chicken across the road, across streams, and around various obstacles. The game features over 150 collectible characters, local and online multiplayer (when you play online anyway), offline support, Android TV support, and more. It’s a family-friendly game that is free to play. The in-app purchases are mostly for cosmetic stuff that doesn’t affect the game.

Dead Cells Price: $8.99

Dead Cells is an action-filled game based on a roguelike concept. It features an interconnected world and non-linear gameplay, so you can explore as you choose. There is also the threat of permadeath, along with fun hack-and-slash mechanics and some platforming as well. Additionally, the game features two modes (auto-hit and regular), custom controls, external controller support, and full offline support. The game can be a bit challenging, but when has a challenge ever stopped gamers from enjoying a game?

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Price: $17.99

Square Enix re-released every early Final Fantasy game in the form of a Pixel Remaster. You can get Final Fantasies I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. They come with remastered 2D pixel art, remastered soundtracks, and remastered special effects. There are some minor flubs here and there, like a lack of controller support, but Square Enix makes up for them by letting you play the game offline. The original mobile ports were a lot less liberal about such things.

There are a few complaints here and there. The games could definitely use some controller support. Moreover, some color palettes didn’t get updated, so some enemies look old while everything else on the screen looks new. It’s minor stuff that’s usually overlooked, but at $17.99 for each game, the minor stuff matters too.

GRID Autosport Price: $9.99

If you like racing games, then GRID Autosport is definitely for you, and it comes with offline support. The game features full controller support, a metric ton of content to unlock, and a ton of races to play through. The game is a full port of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, with all of the DLC included for just $9.99. There are multiple race types to choose from, excellent graphics, and fun gameplay. The controls take some time to get used to, but overall, it’s a pretty solid option

Iron Marines Invasion Price: $0.99

Iron Marines Invasion is the latest game from Ironhide Games, the developers of the Iron Marines and Kingdom Rush franchises. This one is a strategy game where you explore the game maps, fight bad guys, and complete each story mission. You’ll face big armies, boss fights, and more. You’ll also get heroes and boosts to help pave your way to victory.

The game is pretty decent and doesn’t use the same tower defense mechanics as the developer’s earlier games. However, if you do want those earlier tower defense games, the other Iron Marines and Kingdom Rush games are also playable offline. The game is also included in the Google Play Pass subscription.

Levelhead Price: $6.99

Levelhead is one of the best platformers in the history of mobile gaming. It features over 90 levels filled with various obstacles and mechanics. There is also a build your own level function, and you can download levels created by other players. Some of them are pretty difficult and entertaining. The gameplay is very smooth, and the controls are quite good even if there isn’t controller support. It’s playable offline as well. This is the same developer as Crashlands (Google Play link), an open-world game that you can also play offline.

Minecraft Price: $6.99

Minecraft may not have storylines, but if you want the biggest bang for your buck, then it’s probably this game. You can create whole worlds and play in them offline, either in creative mode or survival mode, where you can build stuff, mine stuff, kill bad guys, and do pretty much whatever you want. It’s not as big and immersive as the computer version, but the developers have been closing the gap by adding things like Redstone for more unique buildings. It’s $6.99 with in-app purchases. The extra purchases are for player skins.

Pocket City Price: Free

Pocket City is a lot like Sim City. It’s a city-builder sim that acts basically the same way. You build roads, buildings, and basically everything else a city needs. Players can enjoy parties and hang out with friends; they can even get into trouble, like fires. You have to make sure to achieve good balance in order to make money, level up, unlock more buildings, and unlock more land. The free version contains the base game with advertising. The premium version, available for $2.99, adds more features, a sandbox mode, and removes advertising. This is one of the best city-building games on Google Play, and it’s not only playable offline but has no in-app purchases either. Score!

The sequel to the game, Pocket City 2, is also available now. It has all the features of Pocket City, but with more quality-of-life features and some multiplayer features. However, the sequel is based more on world-building, and it also has quests that you can complete. The base version, Pocket City, has a more relaxed playthrough.

Reigns series Price: $2.99-$3.99

Reigns is a franchise of simple card games. You play as a ruler, and you get cards. Each card gives you an option. You swipe left to agree or swipe right to disagree. The decision you make either gets you to the next stage or kills you and ends your reign. There are three total games in the series. The first features a king, the second a queen, and the third features Game of Thrones characters instead of a nameless ruler. You really can’t go wrong with any of them. The mechanics are the same across all three games, minus some minor differences. They are all available offline as well, and they are all available for free on Google Play Pass.

The Room series Price: $0.99-$4.99

The Room is a series of outstanding puzzle games. They all have deep puzzles, outstanding graphics, and arcane storylines. The first three games feature puzzles strewn about a room. You solve them to escape the room. The fourth game takes place in a dollhouse; it’s a fun playthrough. The earlier games are a little shorter, but multiple endings in the later games help with replay value and game length. All of these can be played offline. However, you can’t use the cloud saving feature in The Room 3 and The Room: New Sins while offline. The games don’t have in-app purchases or advertisements.

Stardew Valley Price: $7.99

Stardew Valley is one of the most popular Android games; it has a huge fan base. The game is a farming simulator with some RPG elements; it’s a great interactive playthrough. The player has to grow food, catch fish, and engage with the local townsfolk to restore their farm to greatness. The charming retro graphics work well for this title, and it hits all of the marks, especially considering it’s a PC port. This game is also available for free to Google Play Pass members. It features both offline and controller support.

Streets of Rage 4 Price: $8.99

Streets of Rage 4 is a mobile port of the 2020 console and PC versions of the game. It launched in 2022 and has been generally praised so far. The mobile port has all the missions and characters from the original game. It’s a classic beat-em-up game. You can enjoy the story mode, prepare for your fights via the training mode, or choose the arcade mode; there’s a lot you can do. The mechanics are simple: you avoid taking damage while dodging the enemies and deal maximum damage to the bad guys. Be wary, though; when you least expect it, you might encounter a boss fight.

In addition to the main game, there is DLC content available that adds three new playable characters, a survival mode, and more. This is a modern take on a classic genre, and there really isn’t much wrong with it.

