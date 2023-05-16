The 19 best movies on Freevee to stream for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon Freevee is a video streaming service that operated through Amazon Prime Video, though it is effectively a different service. Unlike Prime Video, where you have to pay a subscription fee to access its library of movies and TV shows, Freevee offers thousands of TV series and movies completely for free, with some ads dropped in before and during your streaming selection. The free streaming service has a pretty solid library of movies, with new titles added all the time, but what are the best movies on Freevee?

We have 19 movies that we think are worth your time, and they are all currently available on Freevee. You can access the service now at the link below:

Best movies on Freevee

John Wick (2014)

Lionsgate

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Main cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe, Alfie Allen, Dean Winters

Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe, Alfie Allen, Dean Winters Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.4 When his dog is killed in a home invasion, widower John Wick, a highly-trained hitman, comes out of retirement. Left with nothing to lose, he returns to the old world he used to belong to, looking for revenge and a willingness to kill his way through anyone foolish enough to stand in his way.

Now up to four films, with a spinoff film and TV series already on the way, John Wick is one of the best action franchises of all time. Keanu Reeves shines as the titular antihero, and a knockout stunt team keeps this film tight, stylish, and original.

You’re Next (2011)

Lionsgate

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Main cast: Sharni Vinson, L.C. Holt, Margaret Laney, Kate Lyn Sheil, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, Amy Seimetz

Sharni Vinson, L.C. Holt, Margaret Laney, Kate Lyn Sheil, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, Amy Seimetz Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.6 When masked home invaders interrupt their rural getaway, the Davidson family have to think fast. As family members are picked off one by one, they have to think fast. But soon, they realize that one of their party may have an uncanny ability to survive, and the tables turn.

This darkly funny horror thriller is among the best of the “mumblegore” genre, with a tight script, chilling suspense, and clever premise that keeps you guessing.

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

MGM

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Michael Moore

Michael Moore Main cast: Michael Moore, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Charlton Heston, Jacobo Árbenz, Mike Bradley, Dick Clark

Michael Moore, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Charlton Heston, Jacobo Árbenz, Mike Bradley, Dick Clark Genre: Documentary, Crime, Drama

Documentary, Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 8 From director Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine explores America’s long-held fascination with firearms and the deadly realities of modern life. Looking at everything from the Columbine massacre to the inner workings of the NRA, the film is an unflinching look at gun rights and the meaning of freedom.

This Academy Award-winning documentary was a blockbuster hit. It attracted massive crowds not often seen at documentary screenings and kicked off renewed debates regarding gun laws. With mass shootings a tragically common part of daily life, the film remains as timely as ever.

News of the World (2020)

Universal

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Paul Greengrass

Paul Greengrass Main cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, Fred Hechinger

Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, Fred Hechinger Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama IMDB rating: 6.8 A former soldier from Texas travels across the United States to read the news of the world to local townspeople on his route. When he encounters a young girl who was kidnapped, he agrees to try to get her home to her family, despite a difficult road ahead.

Tom Hanks gives a powerful, moving performance in this underrated Western gem. A victim of Covid distribution complications, the film is worth checking out for free on Freevee.

Tombstone (1993)

Buena Vista Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 130 minutes

130 minutes Director: George P. Cosmatos

George P. Cosmatos Main cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, Charlton Heston

Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, Charlton Heston Genre: Biography, History

Biography, History IMDB rating: 7.8 The Earp family of gunfighter brothers, including Wyatt Earp, think they have put down their pistols to live a life of peace in 19th-century Tombstone, Arizona. Unfortunately, a cowboy gang has other plans for them. The stage is set for a historic showdown between the Earps, along with their friend Doc Holliday, and some local ruffians.

Kurt Russell leads an all-star cast in one of the best Western action movies ever made. Val Kilmer is also great as Doc Holliday, and while the movie is not historically accurate, it is fun to watch.

Freaky (2020)

Universal Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon Main cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran

Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran Genre: Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Comedy, Horror, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.3 A teenage girl is attacked by a serial killer with a magical knife. Instead of killing her, the knife causes a body swap between the teen and her would-be murderer. Now, the girl has 24 hours to switch back into her body before the change becomes permanent. Unfortunately for her, the killer has plans to use his brand-new body to keep his killing spree going.

Disney’s Freaky Friday movies are a major influence on this horror comedy. There’s lots of blood but also lots of great humor, and Vince Vaughn in particular, is clearly having fun when his character’s body is inhabited by the wallflower teenage girl.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Orion Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 5+

5+ Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Main cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Robert V. Barron, Terry Camilleri, Clifford David, Al Leong

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Robert V. Barron, Terry Camilleri, Clifford David, Al Leong Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Music

Adventure, Comedy, Music IMDB rating: 6.9 Teenagers Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Theodore “Ted” Logan are wannabe hard rock musicians. However, they are in danger of failing history class at their school, and that could cause a problem in the future, where Bill and Ted are the inspiration for a utopian society. The society’s leaders send a man and a time-traveling phone booth to the present, so Bill and Ted can use it to help create a most excellent history presentation.

This film is still as funny as it was over 30 years ago as we see the charming Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play the lovable Bill and Ted. You can also watch this film’s two sequels, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and the more recent Bill & Ted Face the Music, on Freevee.

Ghost In The Shell (1995)

Lionsgate

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Runtime: 82 minutes

82 minutes Director: Mamoru Oshii

Mamoru Oshii Main cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Iemasa Kayumi, Koichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano, Tamio Ohki, Tessyo Genda

Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Iemasa Kayumi, Koichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano, Tamio Ohki, Tessyo Genda Genre: Animation, Action, Crime

Animation, Action, Crime IMDB rating: 7.9 In a future version of Tokyo, there is the threat of a hacker who can literally enter the minds of other humans. A special team, led by cyborg soldier Major Motoko Kusanagi is assigned to take the hacker out. However, Kusanagi also has to deal with the possibility that the life she remembers living may be a lie.

This is still one of the best examples of Japanese anime film, with some spectacular visuals and art design, There are some great action sequences, and the plot of Kusanagi’s possibly false past is intriguing as well. This is the best adaptation of the Ghost in the Shell Japanese manga comic, although there are some good follow-up movies and TV shows. You can skip the recent live-action movie, though.

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Sony

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Main cast: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Jenna Elfman, Patricia Clarkson, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Bryan Greenberg

Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Jenna Elfman, Patricia Clarkson, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Bryan Greenberg Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance IMDB rating: 6.5 Dylan and Jamie are convinced that Hollywood romcoms are wrong. You can add sex to a friendship without things getting complicated, right? Well, this wouldn’t be a Hollywood romcom if they didn’t learn a few lessons from the attempt.

Coming out the same year as the similarly themed No Strings Attached, Friends with Benefits is easily the better film, with tons of charm and some solid lead performances. If you’re in the mood for a feel-good movie night, this is definitely one of the best movies on Freevee.

Teeth (2007)

Roadside Attractions

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Mitchell Lichtenstein

Mitchell Lichtenstein Main cast: Jess Weixler, John Hensley, Josh Pais, Hale Appleman, Lenny Von Dohlen, Vivienne Benesch, Ashley Springer

Jess Weixler, John Hensley, Josh Pais, Hale Appleman, Lenny Von Dohlen, Vivienne Benesch, Ashley Springer Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Comedy, Fantasy, Horror IMDB rating: 5.4 Dawn, who is a proud member of her school’s chastity club, has never had sex. But when she starts to have feelings of a physical nature for a boy, she decides to act on them. When the boy in question isn’t what he seems, she learns that her body is rather gruesomely equipped to protect her.

This dark, gory, hilarious horror film came out pretty quietly in 2007, but it has developed something of a cult following in the years since. It’s frequently mentioned in the same breath as films like Jennifer’s Body, Ginger Snaps, Promising Young Woman, and more.

Alligator (1980)

Group 1 Films

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 91 minutes

91 minutes Director: Lewis Teague

Lewis Teague Main cast: Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo, Dean Jagger, Sydney Lassick, Jack Carter, Perry Lang

Robert Forster, Robin Riker, Michael V. Gazzo, Dean Jagger, Sydney Lassick, Jack Carter, Perry Lang Genre: Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller

Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.1 When a massive alligator goes on a killing rampage, a cop and a big-game hunter have to find a way to stop it, all while figuring out how discarded lab animals injected with growth hormones allowed it to mutate into a nearly unstoppable beast.

Directed from a tight screenplay by John Sayles, Alligator manages to stand out from post-Jaws creature features as a smart, campy ode to Hollywood’s very best B-movies.

Eight Men Out (1988)

Orion Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 6+

6+ Runtime: 119 minutes

119 minutes Director: John Sayles

John Sayles Main cast: John Cusack, Clifton James, Michael Lerner, Christopher Lloyd, John Mahoney, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn

John Cusack, Clifton James, Michael Lerner, Christopher Lloyd, John Mahoney, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn Genre: Drama, History, Sport

Drama, History, Sport IMDB rating: 7.2 John Sayles directs this drama chronicling the Black Sox Scandal, when a group of Chicago White Sox players, underpaid for their services, accepted bribes to deliberately lose the 1919 World Series.

One of the best sports films of all time, Eight Men Out isn’t quite as beloved as it deserves, though it routinely makes it onto best lists for the genre. Told like a sports drama, crime film, and legal procedural, the film captures a fascinating time in the history of baseball, putting a human face on a huge scandal.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Vortex

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 83 minutes

83 minutes Director: Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper Main cast: Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, Paul A. Partain, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow

Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, Paul A. Partain, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow Genre: Horror

Horror IMDB rating: 7.4 When a group of young people try to enjoy a quiet getaway in the country, they accidentally stumble upon the home of Leatherface, a crazed, masked killer who wields a chainsaw and is just one member of a family of cannibals.

One of the best horror films of all time, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is also among the best movies on Freevee. The classic has inspired countless other films, as well as a huge number of sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and remakes.

Secretary (2002)

Lionsgate Films

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Steven Shainberg

Steven Shainberg Main cast: Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Spader, Jeremy Davies, Lesley Ann Warren, Stephen McHattie, Amy Locane, Patrick Bauchau

Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Spader, Jeremy Davies, Lesley Ann Warren, Stephen McHattie, Amy Locane, Patrick Bauchau Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB rating: 6.9 A woman recently home after a stay in a mental health hospital takes a job as a secretary to a domineering, demanding lawyer. Soon, their relationship turns sexual and sadomasochistic as they continue to work together professionally.

A dark and bizarre love story, Secretary was a major role in establishing Maggie Gyllenhaal as a talent to watch. It remains a major achievement in her career, and is a smart, thorny movie worth checking out on Freevee.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Universal Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 7+

7+ Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Beeban Kidron

Beeban Kidron Main cast: Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Blythe Danner, Arliss Howard, Jason London

Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Blythe Danner, Arliss Howard, Jason London Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 6.7 When their car breaks down in small-town America, three drag queens on their way to a national drag queen pageant in Hollywood are stuck until they can get the right part to get back on the road. Stuck with people not used to them, they make the most of their fish-out-of-water experience, meeting new friends in town.

Sharing many plot points with the Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar reflected changing attitudes towards gender and drag queens in the 1990s. It’s a smart, funny, and endearing road film.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Universal Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 115 minutes

115 minutes Director: Paul Greengrass

Paul Greengrass Main cast: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, Scott Glenn, Paddy Considine, Edgar Ramírez, Albert Finney

Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, Scott Glenn, Paddy Considine, Edgar Ramírez, Albert Finney Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

Action, Mystery, Thriller IMDB rating: 8 Brought out of hiding when a reporter starts digging up information about Project Treadstone, Jason Bourne gets to work uncovering all he can about the organization that manipulated him, finally getting some answers.

A solid finale to the Bourne trilogy, Ultimatum was eventually followed up by The Bourne Legacy and Jason Bourne, but it remains a high point in the series and one of the best movies on Freevee.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Focus Features

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Main cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Chris Lowell

Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Chris Lowell Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.5 This wild thriller sees a young woman coping with a traumatic event in her past, seeking out vengeance on the men who wronged her, all while she lets her barriers down to pursue a possible romance.

This Academy Award-nominated film has been hailed as an instant feminist classic by some and dismissed as a cheap piece of exploitation by others. We have to give it its due for tackling difficult subject matter with a fiercely cynical sense of outrage that can’t help but provoke strong reactions.

Looper (2012)

Sony Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Main cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Piper Perabo, Noah Segan, Jeff Daniels, Garret Dillahunt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Piper Perabo, Noah Segan, Jeff Daniels, Garret Dillahunt Genre: Action, Science Fiction

Action, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 7.4 In the future, criminals can’t get away with murder due to advanced tracking and surveillance technology. But they’ve found a workaround. They can send their victims back in time to be taken care of by contract killers in the nearer future. One such hitman lives a blessed life, but that all comes crashing down when his latest mark is an older version of himself.

This sci-fi actioner from director Rian Johnson is lean and mean, blending elements of mystery and fantasy into its time-travelling mind-bender. It’s among the best movies on Freevee, perfect for fans of The Terminator or Johnson’s other terrific work.

Open Water (2003)

Lions Gate Films

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 79 minutes

79 minutes Director: Chris Kentis

Chris Kentis Main cast: Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis, Saul Stein, Michael E. Williamson, Christina Zenato, John Charles

Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis, Saul Stein, Michael E. Williamson, Christina Zenato, John Charles Genre: Adventure, Drama, Horror

Adventure, Drama, Horror IMDB rating: 5.8 Based on a true story, Open Water follows two divers who are left behind at sea while out on a scuba diving trip on vacation. As they try not to panic, hoping someone notices their absence and comes back, they drift into shark-infested waters. Their need for rescue grows more urgent as the sharks gather and seek out their next meal.

This thriller, shot on a shoestring budget with early digital equipment, will likely have you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat. A terrifying tale in the tradition of Jaws, it’s among the best movies on Freevee.

