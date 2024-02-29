Supplied by Motorola

Stepping into 2024, the Motorola Moto G Play leads the charge as one of the earliest smartphone releases of the year. While it may not boast the same top-level specs spotted in premium devices released around the same time — such as the Galaxy S24 series — its affordability is a standout feature.

If you own a Moto G Play, you can make it stand out even more by slapping on a protective cover. The best options from reputable brands both protect your phone and give it a much-needed dose of style. And we’ll be highlighting all the best Moto G Play (2024) cases you can get.

The best Motorola Moto G Play (2024) cases:

Poetic Guardian

Poetic

When getting a phone case, the primary intention is usually to enhance your device’s resilience and give it a better chance of surviving accidents unscathed. The Poetic Guardian does precisely that, thanks to its grippy, shock-absorbent sides, cushioning camera bump, and built-in screen protector — all of which contribute to a decent all-around protection of your phone. Moreover, the cover, which is available in three color patterns, spots a clear back that lets you flaunt your phone’s stunning finish safely.

Motorola textured case

Motorola

Motorola’s official cases have always been some of the best protective covers for its phones, and the Moto G Play (2024) textured case is no exception. The cover is reasonably shock-absorbing, and its exterior spots a diamond pattern that helps improve grip and reduce the likelihood of dropping your device in the first place. In addition, the case is available in three colors, so you get to choose from three appealing options.

Osophter clear case

Osophter

While the Poetic Guardian for the 2024 Moto G Play only features a clear back, Osophter’s clear case is transparent all around. So, if you wish to parade your phone totally unobstructed, you’ll want to go for this case. Bear in mind, though, that the reinforced edges of the case may not offer the same level of shock absorbance as its Poetic counterpart. That said, the case is much cheaper, and it comes with screen protectors, though not built-in ones.

TUDIA DualShield

TUDIA

Searching for a case that offers top-level protection without being too bulky or ugly? TUDIA’s DualShield might just have you covered. Being a dual-layer cover made from shock-absorbing polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, the cover promises exceptional drop protection. Despite the stated level of protection, the case still maintains a relatively slender form while featuring a simple, elegant design available in four color combinations.

Foluu flip folio case

Foluu

If you fancy the idea of having your phone, cards, and cash kept in the same place, you’ll likely love Foluu’s flip folio case. The phone cover features three slots for storing important business, bank, or financial cards, and it spots another pocket for keeping a few cash notes. But it’s not just about storage capacity. Foluu’s cover also offers an acceptable level of drop protection, and it features a flip screen cover that doubles as a kickstand when needed.

J&D slim case

J&D

This phone cover is perfect for anyone who desires a minimalistic case that offers a reasonable level of drop protection. The cover doesn’t promise to be the grippiest nor claim to be military drop-tested. But what makes it a worthwhile option is its elegant and uncomplicated design and its snug fit and precise cutouts — all of which come at a remarkably low price.

FNTCASE case

FNTCASE

FNTCASE may not be known for producing some of the best phone accessories, but it’s undoubtedly done an excellent job with the Moto G Play (2024) protective cover. The case is grippy, thanks to its textured back and sides, and it offers top-level drop protection, thanks to its dual-layer design with reinforced corners. But that’s not all. FNTCASE’s cover also checks the box of aesthetic appeal, with the option to acquire the case in five adorable colors.

Poetic Revolution

Poetic

Although coming last on the list, the Poetic Revolution is in no way the worst case for the Moto G Play (2024). In fact, it may be the best, depending on whether you like feature-packed rugged phone covers. The case spots thick, reinforced sides and edges, a built-in screen protector and camera cover, and a kickstand for propping up your device when needed — all of which can be acquired in one of two color choices.

