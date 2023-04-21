C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a large 6.4-inch display that you’ll want to keep scratch and blemish-free for as long as possible. A good screen protector will undoubtedly do the trick. Here at Android Authority, we extensively test both phones and accessories, so we’ve done the research for you. These are some of the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors you can get right now! Ready to upgrade? Learn more about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Our picks for the top Pixel 6 screen protectors include TPU film screen guards, tempered glass options, and even a privacy screen protector. For more protection, check out our phone case buyer’s guide. We also recommend plenty of other smartphone accessories. Also, be sure to check out our picks for the best Google Pixel 6 cases to keep your device safe and sound.

A note about tempered glass screen protectors Tempered glass screen protectors are a great way to keep your display safe from accidental bumps and drops. However, a lot of them are hit or miss when it comes to working with the in-display fingerprint scanner. After installing one, you should increase the display touch sensitivity setting. On the Pixel 6, go to Settings > Display and enable “increase touch sensitivity.” Re-train your fingerprints as well. Some users report that the February update for the Pixel 6 makes the fingerprint scanner work better with tempered glass screen protectors.

The best Google Pixel 6 tempered glass screen protector: Spigen 2-pack

Amazon

Pros: 9H tempered glass

Highly transparent

Oleophobic coating Cons: The fingerprint scanner can be iffy

The Spigen tempered glass screen protectors are some of the best you can get for the Pixel 6. The 9H tempered glass offers solid drop protection. The alignment frame should make for an easier installation, but it still requires some patience. You might also need to add your fingerprints again and increase touch sensitivity after the screen protector is applied. The package includes two display screen protectors.

Pixel 6 Spigen screen protector $13.99 at Amazon

Looking for more tempered glass Pixel 6 screen protectors? We also recommend:

Supershieldz 3-pack

Amazon

The Supershieldz tempered glass is an excellent option if you don’t need anything extra for the camera module. It is highly transparent and hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings keep blemishes away.

Whitestone Domeglass

Amazon

The Whitestone Domeglass is one of the best tempered glass options around and comes with an additional film protector for the camera bar on the back of the phone. It misses out on our top pick because installation is a bit complicated, but that might not be a dealbreaker for you.

AmFilm 3-pack

Amazon

The amFilm tempered glass screen protector is ultra-thin, highly transparent, and should work with the fingerprint scanner (after increasing touch sensitivity) after the February update.

The best Pixel 6 TPU film screen protector: Armorsuit Militaryshield

Amazon

Pros: Ultra-thin

Crystal clear

Self-repair automatically fixes minor blemishes

Case-friendly Cons: Installation is a chore

Might yellow over time

A TPU film screen protector for your Pixel 6 won’t be as protective as a tempered glass one, but it’s a great option if you’re only looking to keep your display scratch-free. The Armorsuit Militaryshield is one of the best around. It provides edge-to-edge coverage and will keep the screen free of blemishes. With self-healing technology, it can even repair minor scratches by itself.

Pixel 6 Armorsuit Militaryshield screen protector $9.95 at Amazon

Looking for more TPU film Pixel 6 screen protectors? We also recommend:

Skinomi anti-glare matte screen protector

Amazon

This Skinomi screen protector comes with an anti-glare matte finish that improves visibility in bright places. It also comes with a camera lens protector.

IQ Shield

Amazon

Looking for an ultra-clear TPU screen protector with additional protection for the camera bar? The IQ Shield is the way to go. It’s durable, highly transparent, and will keep scratches and fingerprints away. Just take extra care during installation to avoid camera flares and distortion.

