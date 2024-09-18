My 6 favorite watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung’s latest smartwatches pack bright, colorful AMOLED displays that basically beg to feature a custom watch face. Whether you’re strapping on a new Galaxy Watch 7 or the hulking 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra, your device deserves a hardworking and attractive entry screen. To help, I’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra watch faces from the Google Play Store. All of these developers use Watch Face Format to build designs that are easy to install and won’t drain your battery.

Complicationist by Time Flies Watch Face

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

An upscale digital design that’s sporty but refined, Complicationist by Time Flies Watch Faces is one of my top picks for a hardworking watch face that’s data-packed but still very neat. The complex design offers room for up to eight complications so you can stack your display with information that’s easy to digest at a glance. The sheer versatility of the watch face is fantastic for users with all different priorities. I love having quick access to Spotify and upcoming calendar events, plus a shortcut to my recent apps and a reminder of how much sleep I’ve gotten. Complicationist is also highly versatile in terms of aesthetics. You can adjust everything from the face’s color scheme to its index style, add or remove icons and accents, and even go as far as to handpick whether you want the time to have a colon. In other words, Complicationist offers a digital watch face that’s as attractive as it is customizable.

Arcs N6 by Amoledwatchfaces

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Another favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 face is Arcs N6 by Amoledwatchfaces. For starters, I could spend an infinite amount of time coordinating the color schemes of each arc of this design. My only regret is the heinous orange of my watch band that clashes with my ideal palette. Nonetheless, Arcs N6 is another highly customizable watch face with plenty of onscreen data points and a very attractive overall look.

I particularly love that the face offers users an analog clock and a digital watch face simultaneously. Despite packing in eight customizable complications, the design also maintains a circular shape for a more traditional impression. It’s classy without actually making me work to read a real clock. The arched complications are informative, and the interior shortcuts are great for quick access. Personally, I like to keep my go-to workout and my go-to playlists a tap away.

Earth Space & Galaxy ReS25 by Recreative Watch Faces

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

More of a mood-setting watch face, Earth Space & Galaxy ReS25 by Recreative Watch Faces is the perfect pick for outer space enthusiasts or anyone just looking for a celestial look. ReS25 loads with ten space-themed backgrounds, all of which put the cosmos right on your wrist. The designs are colorful but calming in an eye-catching way that effectively utilizes the latest lineup’s impressive displays.

I love this option for times when I don’t want a ton of data in my face. It’s also ideal for days when I only need access to a few restful apps (primarily, the mindfulness app and Audible). In other words, this is my lazy Sunday watch face. Of course, you can also swap in more data-driven selections or task-focused shortcuts. The face supports up to three complications and two shortcuts.

MD323 by Matteo Dini MD

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Back to gorgeously designed and incredibly customizable data-packed options, MD323 by Matteo Dini MD is my favorite watch face for a modern look with extreme coordination opportunity. Nearly every single aspect of the watch face is aesthetically changeable, including all text colors, icon colors, and the color of the overall theme, aka, the warped circle design element surrounding the time. The result is a watch face that you can match to any band or even any outfit. Aside from the clock, three preset shortcuts—date, heart rate, and battery life—are the permanent pillars of the watch face. The design also accommodates three more customizable complications and one additional customizable shortcut. I used these spots for details like the day of the week, the weather, and a shortcut to my smart lights. I love the final look, and the sheer amount of information fit into this face without overwhelming the display.

Chronos by Luka Kilic Watch Faces

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

To be fair, this next pick won’t be for everyone. Chronos by WatchFace-Designs is extremely minimalist, with hardly any elements to display or customize. Yet, the design is perfect for a sophisticated look. With its simplicity, it elevates the idea of an analog watch face by modernizing the user’s perspective. The watch face features four digital time styles, each with fonts, indexes, and pointers that are customizable. The watch face also supports one simple complication, but I like the cleaner look without one. If you prefer your time formatted by 24 hours rather than 12, that is also an option. Playing with the 50 available color themes is the most impactful way to personalize this particular watch face.

Prado 33 by Prado Design Watch Faces

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

At the opposite end of the design spectrum sits Prado 33 by Prado Design Watch Faces. Essentially a dashboard of stats and details, the watch face resembles something you might see in the lab of a Sci-Fi movie. I absolutely love this futuristic look, especially the illustrated human with its beating heart rate readout. The watch face also displays the day, date, time, battery level, and step count and includes room for four more complications. Styles and colors are customizable with a bunch of well-chosen combos like the orange and teal shown above.

My favorite part of this watch face is the linear presentation of data. Of all the faces in this list, it feels the most like a memo readout of go-to information. I also love the inclusion of a shortcut to make a phone call from the wrist or to access the watch’s settings menu. All the details of this design are intentional and effective.

Honorable mention for free watch faces Of course, you don’t have to pay money to equip a great watch face. To start, there are plenty of native options available within the Samsung Wearable app. These are all battery-efficient and often quite customizable. Beyond the built-ins, there are also tons of free options available in the Google Play Store. The list below represents some of the best picks from talented developers. Wave by Amoledwatchfaces

Vanishing Hour b y Luka Kilic Watch Faces

Watch & Bloom by Time Flies

