The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is among the most value-packed tablets available today. It doesn’t feature all of the high-end features or processing power of the brand’s higher-end S series, but it does the job well if you’re looking for a solid media streaming experience. Now, if you’re looking to upgrade your Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 experience, you can do no wrong with a few of the following accessories. From stylish styluses to immersive audio, here are our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 accessories you can buy.

The best Galaxy Tab A8 accessories

1TB microSD Card

Tablets make consuming media and getting work done much easier than it’d be on a smartphone. The additional screen real estate doesn’t go unnoticed, and you and up gravitating toward it every time you want to send an email or watch a television show.

One advantageous feature of the Galaxy Tab A8 is that, unlike many modern devices today, it isn’t locked to the original storage space it shipped with. It features expandable storage up to 1TB, so why not pick up a 1TB microSD card? It will allow you to store more content on your device, which will inevitably enhance your overall experience.

The SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSD card was our top choice for all situations for tablets and smartphones. It makes accessing app data quick and effortless with up to 100Mbps transfer speeds.

Moondrop Chu Earbuds

Jasper Lastoria (SoundGuys)

The Galaxy Tab A8 has Bluetooth connectivity as well as the classic 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to wired earbuds, the Moondrop Chus have seemingly come out of nowhere to storm the market. These in-ears punch way above their price point and will elevate your audio experience with the tablet. They sound better than the stock speakers, and if you’re in a quiet environment where you don’t want to bother others around you, plugging these in will solve the problem instantly.

Audio-Technica ATH-M30X Headphones

If you seek a larger soundstage, you could skip the earbuds and go straight to a pair of wired headphones. The ATH-M30X represent tremendous value in terms of the sound quality and comfort for what you pay. These pair perfectly with the Galaxy Tab A8, further enhancing your media consumption experience across all apps.

Su-Pen Stylus

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 lacks a staple feature of most modern Samsung S-series tablets: an S Pen. It doesn’t have advanced integrated features with an S Pen, so if you need a stylus for your work, you will need to look elsewhere.

The Su-Pen is an outstanding stylus for all touchscreen devices. It doesn’t have any fancy buttons or magnetic charging, but as far as touch accuracy and usability with drawing apps, it doesn’t get much better than this. The Su-Pen features a soft-touch cloth-like material on the tip that glides over all glass and screen protector surfaces with ease. These tips are interchangeable, so you don’t need to replace the entire module if one starts to wear out.

All-in-all, there are so many positives when the Su-Pen that we’d even recommend it to Galaxy Tab S owners.

Samsung 15W USB-C Charger

The Galaxy Tab A8 does come with a charger in the box. However, if you lose it or need a spare, you can’t go wrong with another Samsung charger.

The Galaxy Tab A8 charges at a maximum 15W rate. This isn’t exactly fast, and it will take some time; however, if you go with a higher-rated charger, that won’t mean the tablet will charge any faster. Because Samsung’s devices tend to work best with Samsung-branded chargers, you can never go wrong picking up a Samsung 15W USB-C charger.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000

Running out of battery on the go is never fun. With a power bank like the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000, you can continue going about your day without having to worry about battery life. This is especially important if you plan to use the Galaxy Tab A8 in your workflow.

Screen Protectors

Screen protectors are a great way to safeguard your display against scratches and scuffs. They come in plastic and tempered glass, and either will be fine for the Galaxy Tab A8. Oftentimes, screen protectors are avoided due to the way they can interfere with devices’ under-screen fingerprint sensors. However, this tablet doesn’t have an under-screen fingerprint reader.

OHLPRO Tablet Car Mount

If you need to have your tablet propped up in your car, you could always pick up a car mount. These tablet holders attach to surfaces via suction. Do be wary that using touchscreen devices while driving is illegal, so this would be more for your passengers or while you are parked.

Lamicall Tablet Stand

Tablet stands allow you to prop your tablet up on a desk or table. If you use it as a supplementary device next to your computer, a stand makes it so you won’t have to use your Galaxy Tab A8 flat on the table. This one from Lamicall is designed so that however you have the tablet positioned in the stand, you can easily access the charging port.

OtterBox Defender Case

OtterBox is a household name in the case industry. Their Defender case for the Galaxy Tab A8 is amongst the best options available, featuring three layers of rugged protection. If there’s anything that will help keep your device crack and scratch-free and elongate its life, it’s this case.

