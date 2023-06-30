The best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands to kit out your wrist

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the company’s most attractive budget fitness tracker yet. Adopting the Luxe aesthetic but the Inspire 2’s launch price, it’s also one of Fitbit‘s most exciting devices the Google-owned company offers. It lands with plenty of new functionality, but you’ll likely want to add a splash of customization. The best way to do just that is with a new band. Here are the best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands available right now.

The best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands So what should you consider when buying a Fitbit Inspire 3 band?

For one, it’s important to clarify exactly how you intend to use your fitness tracker. Do you spend more time at the gym or pool than anywhere else? Consider a band that’s soft, flexible, and water resistant above all else. Elastomer, silicone, and metal are the best materials for such a scenario. Those who spend most of their days in the office may like a leather or metal strap to give their Inspire 3 a touch of class. If comfort is a top priority, we’re partial to stretchy fabric bands that are light on the skin and easy to remove.

Find a list of official and third-party Fitbit Inspire 3 bands worthy of your consideration below.

Bcuckood Elastic bands

Amazon

First up, we have a soft, stretchy option for easy tracker removal at the end of the day. These bands from Bcuckood feature a woven nylon and elastic construction. This combination makes for super comfort and pliability whether you enlist it as a daily wear option or as a workout buddy. This pack also includes five bands in five colors, allowing you to mix and match as you see fit. In terms of value, this is one of the better options on this list — each band will set you back around $3.

Fitbit Classic band

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Fitbit makes three official bands for its latest fitness tracker. The best for active users is the standard Classic band. The band features a soft-feel elastomer construction with a metal clasp, available in three colors (Morning Glow, Lilac Bliss, and Midnight Zen). Your Inspire 3 will come with one of these bands in the box, but if you want one of the other three official colors available, grab them using the button below.

Fitbit Stainless Steel Mesh band

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Stainless steel’s an excellent band material for a fitness tracker. Not only is it resistant to the elements, but it also shouldn’t irritate your skin even after hours of wear. Speaking of wear, a metal band will likely last much longer than an elastomer option. Fitbit’s official metal band is by no means cheap, but it sure is a looker. It’s available in two colors (Platinum and Soft Gold) and features a flexible mesh design that’s pleasant to the touch and the eye.

Fitbit Translucent band

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for something a little more playful? The translucent band from Fitbit is a great choice. The band is slightly transparent with a lighter border and available in two colors (Chili Pepper and Deep Dive). This design makes it decidedly different from any other Inspire 3 band available. The elastomer construction should also be good for gym-goers and runners while withstanding splashes from the pool and shower.

Nigaee Genuine Leather band

Amazon

Silicone isn’t for everyone’s wrists. If you aren’t planning on swimming daily or working out constantly, consider grabbing a leather band for daily wear. This option is classy and reserved in its styling, featuring prominent stitching running the length of the band. It also includes a classic connector design that should keep the tracker secure on your wrist. There are six colors available, but the Brown option is our favorite.

RuenTech bands

Amazon

We love a deal that offers good value for money, and this pack of eight bands by RuenTech is just that. The bands employ a silicone construction, making them ideal for active users and general wear. Each of the eight bands arrives in a different color, letting you color code your watch strap to your wardrobe or choose a different shade for each day of the week. Best of all? The pack is remarkably affordable at just $16.

TRUMiRR Jewelry band

Amazon

Want a band with more of a design flourish? TRUMiRR brings a dainty linked stainless steel band that will suit those looking for a more feminine option. A main criss-cross link dominates the band, while the smaller links can be removed for a better fit. It’s not the cheapest band available, but it’s well worth it for those seeking something different.

Voma Leather band

Amazon

Few bands boast a cheery disposition, but third-party manufacturer Voma got the memo. This example uses genuine leather in a bevy of colors and designs (Black, Pink, Colorful Floral, Leopard, and Sunflower) that should appeal to all tastes. You don’t want to get leather wet too often, so perhaps go for a metal or elastomer band if you’re using your Inspire 3 for intense physical activity. However, this makes for a great everyday or special occasion band.

Top Fitbit Inspire 3 questions and answers

How do I remove the Fitbit Inspire 3 band? To remove the Fitbit Inspire 3 band, pull each of the silver push pins on either side of the tracker while softly tugging at the band. The band should release.

My new Fitbit Inspire 3 band doesn't fit, what do I do? Fitbit doesn’t make it easy to replace Inspire 3 bands. However, you can try a few things before returning the band. Try attaching the band at a 90-degree angle to the tracker body. Consider using tweezers to nudge the watch band pins into the Inspire 3’s notches.

What size is the Fitbit Inspire 3 band? According to Fitbit, the small band fits wrists between 5.5 to 7.1 inches (140 to 180mm), while the larger band fits wrists between 7.1 to 8.7 inches (180 to 220mm) in circumference.

