10 best educational Android games for kids

Childhood is an essential part of human development. It’s the age when you first expose yourself to much new information. Thus, parents seem to like teaching their kids about things with learning games that are also fun. The learn the basics like counting or reading but do so in a way that keeps them engaged so they enjoy it. Thus, most kids’ games for Android are also educational. Here are the best educational Android games for kids!

The best educational Android games for kids

ABC Kids Price: Free

ABC Kids is one of the better (and free) educational Android games for kids. It’s a simple game that teaches things like the ABCs, how to read, and the difference between upper-case and lower-case letters. The games are super simple and reward kids with in-game stickers for completing the various tasks. This one is obviously for younger kids around Kindergarten age. The developers, RV AppStudios, have many other decent kids’ games for learning other stuff.

Kids Games: For Toddlers 3 – 5 Price: Free to play

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

“Kids Games: For Toddlers 3-5” is a free educational app for toddlers aged 3 to 5. It offers a wide range of 25+ games and activities aimed at developing skills in an entertaining manner. It covers various subjects like colors, shapes, numbers, letters, animals, and more. The app’s interactive, visually appealing and the games are easy for young children to grasp. However, if we were to provide one con that would be that the app is tailored specifically for 3-5 year old.

Duck Duck Moose games Price: Free

Duck Duck Moose is another developer on Google Play with many educational Android games for kids. Some of the better games include Fish School, Duck Duck Moose Reading, and Moose Math. The games have educational content consistent with their names. Thus, the games help teach kids to read basic math, and Fish School focuses on colors, shapes, problem-solving, and other stuff. The games are free as far as we can tell, so it’s also a good budget option for parents.

The Endless games Price: Free

Developer Originator has a few perfect educational Android games for kids. They include Endless Alphabet, Endless Reader, Endless Wordplay, Endless Numbers, and Endless Spanish. As you can imagine, the games cover words, letters, reading, foreign languages, and some mathematics. It’s mostly for younger kids around Kindergarten age and more younger. All the apps are free, although there is a $29.99 version of Endless Reader if you want the extra content.

Intellijoy Price: Free / Up to $2.99 each / $5.99 per month

Intellijoy is a massive developer of kids’ games for mobile. They have a vast collection of kids’ games, most of which have educational value. Some examples include Intellijoy Early Learning Academy, and the Kids Learn series, with competitions for sorting, coloring, shapes, reading, numbers, counting, puzzle solving, and more. Most games cost around $1.99-$2.99 each, with the Early Learning Academy game using a subscription service for $5.99 per month or $47.88 per year. You can go with whatever you want, but you have many options.

Khan Academy Kids Price: Free

Khan Academy Kids is one of the newer educational Android games for kids, comparatively speaking. It’s by Khan Academy, renowned for its free adult learning platform. The kids’ version has a variety of mini-games that help teach many subjects, including reading, literacy, language, math, logic, and expression. It’s free with no in-app purchases, ads, or subscriptions, and that helps make it an appealing choice for parents. It’s mostly for preschool-level kids up through Kindergarten or first grade. Thus, the games are sufficiently simple.

Oceanhouse Media kids games Price: Free / Varies

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Oceanhouse Media has a large number of kids’ games. Well, to be more specific, the developer has a lot of interactive books that you may recognize from your childhood. Some selections include Dr. Seuss, Little Critter, and Berenstain Bears. The books teach kids how to read while telling them the same types of stories many of us enjoyed in childhood. Most novels run for $1.99-$3.99 each, so it’s not too expensive to get a new one periodically once your child gets tired of the one they have. Do be careful, though. The developer has a lot of random stuff that isn’t for kids, so make sure you’re downloading the right thing before you spend any money.

Masha and the Bear Price: Free / Varies

Masha and the Bear is a mobile game version of an old Russian TV show of the same name. Google Play has two Masha and the Bear games, both of which have educational value. The first game has 13 mini-games with a learning experience for kids ages two through nine. The second game is mainly an interactive puzzle game. They are both quite popular, and people seem to like them. Plus, you can buy merch on Amazon if your kid really likes it.

PBS Kids games Price: Free

PBS Kids is quickly becoming a massive developer of educational Android kids games. The company has games for many shows and a dedicated PBS Kids Games app with educational content. We recommend the PBS Kids Games game first linked with the button below. It features over 100 mini-games with science, math, reading lessons, and more. Plus, it interacts with PBS Kids programming in case you want a good one-two punch with what your kids watch on TV.

Starfall Price: Free / $35-$270 per year

Starfall is a free public service that helps children learn how to read. The app does the same thing. There are a variety of games that help teach kids reading, comprehension, letters, and other things revolving around literacy. The official website also has a lot of content if you have a tablet or computer. The free version gives you some basic content. There are various subscription tiers if you want some more advanced stuff. The home membership is the cheapest at $35 per month. The more expensive levels are for teachers and schools.

