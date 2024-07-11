Early Prime Day deals: The best dash cam deals available now

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to renew your tech, but you don’t have to wait until July 16-17 to enjoy some of the year’s best offers. Deals start popping up a week or two before, and we’re already seeing some fantastic discounts. If you’ve been looking to get a new dash cam, we’ve searched high and low for the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on dashboard cameras. Let’s go over them together!

Note: Some of these early deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you want to take advantage of these savings, you should consider looking into the Amazon Prime plans and pricing. You may be able to catch a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member!

Botslab Dash Cam G980H – 50% off

Here’s a great deal on a dash cam that isn’t only heavily discounted right now, but is also one of the smartest options we’ve seen. Usually priced at $220, you can pick it up for as little as $110 right now. The price will be reduced to $150 for Amazon Prime members. Then, you can manually clip on an additional $40 coupon and use the code 059Q8799 at checkout. This should bring down the price to $99 for a total of 55%!

The Botslab Dash Cam G980H offers all-around great visuals. It features a Sony IMX 415 sensor in the front, which records at 4K resolution and has a 170-degree field of view. The rear camera will shoot clips at 1080p and cover a 150-degree field of view, which is still great. And because the camera features an f/1.5 max aperture, it can shoot very well in darker environments.

Thanks to ADAS artificial intelligence support, you’ll enjoy a plethora of safety features. You’ll be warned when there is danger of a pedestrian collision, when the vehicle in front starts moving, when you’re moving out of your lane, and when you’re getting dangerously close to vehicles ahead. Additionally, it has GPS integration to track your routes.

This dash cam will also operate as a security camera when the vehicle is turned off. It will shoot a time-lapse while parked, 24/7. This mode is used to save battery. Just keep in mind you’ll need this hardwire kit to use this function.

Kingslim D4PRO Dash Cam – 37% off

This is one of the higher-end options on this list of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on dash cams, but the Kingslim D4PRO Dash Cam is also very nicely discounted. The original $159 price point is brought down to just $100. You must manually activate a $30 coupon to reach this price, though. Make sure to do so before adding it to your cart. Otherwise, it will cost you $130.

Once all is said and done, you will end up with a great dash cam. It features a 4K resolution shooter pointing towards the front, and you can also record behind you at 2K. And if you wish to record the cabin, the primary lens can be flipped around 270 degrees. The front lens has a 170-degree field of view, while the rear one is slightly narrower at 150 degrees.

You’ll also enjoy features like GPS, Wi-Fi, HDR, night vision, parking monitoring, and voice commands.

COOAU D30S 4K Dash Cam – 51% off

The COOAU D30S 4K Dash Cam also comes in with a heavy discount, as the price can be brought down to $95, while the original price is $195. To get this price, you must be a Prime subscriber and manually clip a $15 coupon. There’s an extra coupon that will be applied automatically, too.

This dash cam brings resolution down a bit, to 2K. That said, this is still considered a very crisp resolution, and it has a 170-degree field of view. The rear camera records at 1080p and has a 150-degree FOV. The front f/1.8 aperture allows for excellent night-time capturing. It also supports GPS, Wi-Fi, and parking monitoring.

AZDOME M300S Dash Cam – 31% off

If you’re like me, you would rather not have a huge dash cam hanging off the windshield. The AZDOME M300S Dash Cam is much more discrete, and currently, it costs $90, as opposed to the usual $130.

As small as it is, this model is still surprisingly capable. It can record 4K video with the front camera and 1080 from the rear. It has Wi-Fi, GPS, and an included microSD card. There’s also parking mode, night vision, voice control, and impact detention, all packed in a tiny little dash cam.

VIOFO A119 V3 2K Dash Cam – 27% off

Prices continue dropping, and this VIOFO A119 V3 2K Dash Cam can be had for just $80, thanks to a Prime Day early deal. It sure beats paying the full $110 price point.

While the 2K recording definition, lack of a rear camera, slightly bulkier body, and 140-degree FOV may seem like a downgrade, this dash cam makes up for those downsides in a few other departments. The Sony STARVIS sensor has an f/1.6 aperture that allows for clearer night vision. You’ll also enjoy keeping all the features in all the higher-end models, including GPS, Wi-Fi, HDR, motion detection, and parking mode. All for a lower price.

BESTSEE 4K/2.5K Dash Cam – 54% off

Things are starting to get really affordable with the BESTSEE 4K/2.5K Dash Cam. This one usually costs $130, but it has joined the early Prime Day party with a discounted price of $60! Being a Prime member will give you the first discount, and you can apply a $30 coupon manually, from the Amazon page.

The front unit has a 4K front camera and a 170-degree field of view. The rear camera records at 2K, and the lens covers a 150-degree FOV. Night vision is still pretty good, thanks to the f/1.8 aperture, and the main lens can be flipped around to record the cabin, if you wish.

Likely the most remarkable thing about this model is the design, which looks very clean and is made of zinc alloy, making it pretty resistant. Of course, it also comes with GPS, Wi-Fi parking mode, and collision detection.

Affver Dash Cam 4K with Touch Screen – 38% off

If you really want to save, it is hard to beat the Affver Dash Cam. It is just $50 right now, a significant discount over the $80 usual price. This is after you manually apply a $10 coupon, so don’t forget to do that before adding the product to your cart.

This one also looks very nice, and one might actually claim the design is very unique. Looks aside, it has a 4K camera, a 1.2-inch touchscreen, parking security camera mode, Wi-Fi, collision detection, and an f/1.5 aperture that provides great night vision. There’s no rear camera, and it seems to lack GPS, though. At $50 bucks, you can’t get picky, right?!

Are you looking for other great deals? Keep an eye on our Android Authority deals hub. We update it daily with the hottest discounts on some of the best products out there.

