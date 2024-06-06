Best Buy Geek Squad can't fix your Samsung phone anymore

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Best Buy’s Geek Squad will no longer be an authorized service provider for Samsung devices.

This means Best Buy will no longer have access to genuine parts, tools, or training for Samsung phone repairs.

Samsung phone owners might be disappointed to learn that the company’s repair partnership with Best Buy has come to an end. This change ends Best Buy’s status as an authorized service provider (ASP) for Samsung, meaning they can’t use genuine Samsung parts, tools, or training anymore.

The news initially surfaced on a Geek Squad subreddit, where employees discussed the discontinuation of the program. The Verge then confirmed the news with a Best Buy insider who shared an internal memo announcing the end of the Samsung ASP program at all locations.

While neither Best Buy nor Samsung has officially confirmed the end of the program, their statements to The Verge suggest they’re rethinking their partnership.

Samsung’s head of mobile customer care, Mario Renato de Castro, emphasized that Samsung has “more than 9,000 Samsung Mobile-certified technicians in the U.S. providing walk-in, mail-in and We Come to You van services,” further adding that the company is “in discussions with Best Buy to determine how Samsung can best support our customers moving forward.”

Best Buy spokesperson Katie Klister echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “We know how important it is to our customers that we’re there for them with the right services and expertise for their technology, and we’re currently working together with Samsung to evaluate the best way to support our mobile customers with authorized services and repairs.”

So, what does this mean for you? For now, if your Samsung phone needs fixing, you can visit Samsung’s website to search for authorized repair and service options.

This unexpected development comes hot on the heels of increased scrutiny surrounding Samsung’s repair practices. The well-known repair advocate iFixit recently cut ties with the tech giant, citing concerns over Samsung’s commitment to repairable devices. More recently, a leaked contract revealed some eyebrow-raising requirements for Samsung’s authorized repair shops, including sharing customer data and potentially limiting repair options.

