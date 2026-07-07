5 Android widgets I use every single day — and none of them are made by Google

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

While Google arguably has some of the best widgets out there for Android, not everyone is a fan. Some of us are looking for more privacy-focused features, or simply don’t want to stay locked into a single ecosystem. I’m right there with you.

With this in mind, here are five Android widgets I currently use daily to keep myself better organized and more. None of these widgets are from Google, and most of them are from smaller brands.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker is, without a doubt, one of my favorite customization apps out there, as it makes it extremely easy to create customized widgets.

The interface takes a little while to master, but it’s easy to get started and just mess around. Now, some of the custom widgets I’ve played with looked nice by the time I was done, but I will admit that for certain niches like battery management, I still find it better to use a battery-specific app like Ampere.

What do I use KWGT for? It changes over time, but I’ve dabbled with it to create a basic on-screen note widget, for displaying core device specs like CPU and RAM usage, to make customized clock widgets, and even linked it to Tasker for household-related automations.

If you’re a tinkerer, you’ll likely find that you will have just as much value out of messing around with the app and downloading new asset packs as you do from actually using the widgets. If you just want something that’s basic and works? KWGT is probably less your cup of tea.

Battery Widget Reborn

My Galaxy S24 is a great device, but it’s always had poor battery life, even relative to others of its own model. With that in mind, I’m very big into tracking my battery stats. There are plenty of other battery widgets out there from Google and others, but I really appreciate this one’s layout and design.

Battery Widget Reborn is highly customizable with multiple themes, colors, and optional settings. It also provides detailed stats, from battery temperature to remaining time, and gives you plenty of power settings and options.

The battery history and insights system also provides information on how long your battery lasts on average and much more. If you’re a battery stat nerd, I think you’ll like this one as much as I do.

Fossify Notes

I’ve been a Google Keep fan for a long time, but recently I’ve become concerned with sharing too much information with Google and with web servers in general. With that in mind, I’ve taken many of my experiences offline, including note-taking and quick checklists for things like grocery shopping.

I’ve tried a few different options, but I appreciate that Fossify Notes Beta is open-source and fully offline. Unlike Google, I also don’t have to worry about my notes being used to serve me ads. In fact, the app itself is completely ad-free and geared with privacy in mind.

There are some catches here, of course. First, be aware that the app is technically in Beta and has been for a long time, though I’ve found it’s plenty stable. It is also much less feature-packed than some of its competitors and doesn’t have cloud syncing. Also, I like the widget here as it’s a nice basic feature, but I do wish there was a way to check things off directly from it instead of opening the app.

Still, I just really want a basic list widget that I can put on my homepage and quickly check off things. Fossify Notes does it well as long as you don’t need anything fancy.

Fossify Calendar

Like Fossify Notes, Fossify Calendar doesn’t have syncing or other fancy features. It’s a privacy-focused option with zero tracking and fully offline functionality.

I appreciate that it offers a no-frills, clutter-free way to track my family’s calendar and other important events. It’s also possible to sync with my Google Calendar events for quick viewing in a single central place. Just be aware you can’t modify these events directly from the Fossify Calendar app, so you’ll still need to set up a local, private main calendar.

Again, not everyone is looking for privacy and simplicity. Still, if that sounds like your cup of tea, you’ll find it’s a great client with a highly customizable calendar widget.

Samsung Health

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

While I originally planned to recommend Welltory here, I recently decided I’d had enough paying the premium for that service. While it is still a great choice with a solid widget, I’ve spent the last week with Samsung Health. I’ve found this app is a decent alternative that I still feel fits my needs better than Google Health.

The widget makes it easy to see steps and other core information at a glance, and a quick tap expands into the full app with plenty of other stats. If you’re like me and have both a Samsung phone and a wearable, this is a no-brainer option.

I’ve been especially pleased with the data depth here compared to Google Health. That said, Samsung Health does have a less intuitive user interface that takes a bit to master.

If you own a Samsung device and have never given it a chance, I highly recommend doing so. Have something else, but wish to avoid Google Health? Welltory costs a bit to get the full experience, but it’s also definitely worth the look.

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