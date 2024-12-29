These are our favorite reader-created Android wallpapers of 2024

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we run a weekly series called Wallpaper Wednesday. Every Wednesday, we post an article with nine wallpaper images: six created by our readers and three by our staff. Usually, these are photographs that would make good wallpapers, but we see digital art sometimes, too. All the wallpapers are devoid of watermarks and free for anyone to download and use. We’ve been running Wallpaper Wednesday for over three years now, and it’s become a mainstay of the site.

Below, you’ll find 18 of our favorite Wallpaper Wednesday images we saw in 2024 as well as credits for each one. As you browse through, please don’t download any images directly from this page. The photos here have been compressed and won’t look great on your device. Instead, head to the bottom of the article and click the button to get these walls in their high-resolution glory! Want to see our favorite wallpapers from last year? Check out the best Wallpaper Wednesday contributions from 2023.

Best Android wallpapers from our readers in 2024

Here are the credits for these images. We’ve listed them in order from left to right and top to bottom, and have also included the phone used to shoot them, when known: Indian mountain range — Pranav Wagh (Galaxy S24 Ultra) Cayenne peppers — Martin Kaloki (OnePlus Nord 2T) Spiral stairs — Raj Venkatesh (Unknown device) Gas mask — S. S. Alam Sohan (Unknown device) “Ooty” mountains — Suman (Google Pixel 7 Pro) Bug husk — Han Le (Google Pixel 6 Pro) Processed tree stump — Rick L. Thompson (Google Pixel 4a) Purple flowers — Rahul Krishnan (realme 10 Pro Plus) Sports car — Justin Read (Unknown device) Ice crystals — Stuart Harrison (Google Pixel 7 Pro) Water droplets — Kaustav Pramanik (Unknown device) Green leaves — Manish Bharti (Unknown device) Glitched-out — Jeremy Wood (Unknown device) Starry night — Cossam (Unknown device) Bird — Bongo Spear (Unknown device) Dubai dunes — Shantanu Chodankar (OnePlus 7T) Mosaic tiles — Kelly Green (OnePlus 11) Sleepy pupper — Shubhajyoti Biswas (Motorola Edge 30) Thank you to all our amazing readers who submitted their snaps this year. We wish we could highlight all of you! Thankfully, you can grab every wallpaper from this year and the previous ones — including those created by our staff — at this Drive link. Feel free to browse around there!

If you only want the best Android wallpapers from our readers for 2024, hit the button below.

