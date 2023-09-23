Poll: In 15 years of Android, what's the best Android version?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Android 1.0, as it was announced back on September 23, 2008. We didn’t even have features like multi-touch or widgets back then, let alone anything like the amount of features we’ve got in Android 14.

What’s the best version of Android, though? That’s what we’re asking you, so give us your answer in the poll below.

What's the best version of Android? 491 votes Android 1.0 4 % Android 1.5 0 % Android 1.6 0 % Android 2.0/2.1 0 % Android 2.2 0 % Android 2.3 2 % Android 4.0 1 % Android 4.1/4.2/4.3 4 % Android 4.4 11 % Android 5.0/5.1 8 % Android 6.0 4 % Android 7.0/7.1 5 % Android 8.0/8.1 3 % Android 9 3 % Android 10 10 % Android 11 6 % Android 12/12L 11 % Android 13 27 %

We can understand if many people vote for the most recent Android versions, owing to recency bias. But it’s also worth noting that these recent versions delivered some cool features like Material You customization and more privacy features.

Then again, we’ve seen some older Android versions deliver massive aesthetic and functional upgrades. So we can see these versions getting some love too.

Image credits: The balloons in the image above were taken from macrovector on Freepik.

