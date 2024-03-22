10 best Android apps for toddlers

Early childhood is an important time in a person’s life. They’re learning all kinds of things. Some parents opt to let their kids use their smartphones or tablets for recreational activities. Others like to use it for more educational purposes. That’s perfectly fine either way. In fact, most apps for toddlers tend to be both educational and entertaining. Let’s face facts, as long as it’s colorful and noisy, your child should be entertained either way. Here are the best Android apps for toddlers. These should work for most kids but of course, that’s up to you.

The best Android apps for toddlers

ABC Kids Price: Free

ABC Kids is an easy and simple app that helps teach kids their ABCs. It works because kids trace the letter, and the app tells them what it is. It also includes a matching game along with capital letters and lowercase letters. There are also plenty of colorful animals and environments that’ll hopefully help keep your kids entertained. The app will even work in such a way that it doesn’t allow the child to exit to the app. It’s an entirely free app that shouldn’t have any advertisements or in-app purchases. It’s one of the better apps for toddlers.

App Family Price: Free / Varies

App Family is a publisher on Google Play. They specialize in baby games, toddler apps, and kids’ stuff in general. Most of their games are simple, fun, and even educational. They almost all feature simple mechanics, and we like their super simple stuff, like the balloon pop game. Nothing requires more than a few taps or swipes to get right. Some are jigsaw puzzle-style games, while others are just regular puzzle games. They all have free versions with optional pro versions available as in-app purchases.

Drawing for Kids Price: Free

Drawing for Kids is a fun little drawing and coloring app. It includes a mode where kids can trace various animals. It consists of 30 things for your kids to trace and color. There are also a bunch of fun animations and sound effects that should help keep your kids engaged. It’s a great way to inspire some creativity in your little one. It’s also a free app that doesn’t have advertising or in-app purchases. Additionally, the developers (Bini Bambini) have several other top-notch apps for toddlers worth checking out. This one is also free if you use Google Play Pass.

First Words for Baby Price: Free

First Words for Baby is a vocabulary app to help toddlers learn how to talk better. It features simple navigation that should work well for adults and kids. Additionally, it contains the pronunciations for over 120 words spanned across 11 categories. An image accompanies each word. It should keep your child entertained for a while. The application is free. One downside is that it contains advertisements, which can get frustrating and annoying.

Funny Food Kindergarten Price: Free / $2.99

Funny Food Games for Toddlers is a collection of games. The games have an educational premise also to help your toddler learn. There is a matching game to support memory, knowing what different foods are called, shapes, puzzles, and even some light logic games. It has 17 other games and ten educational concepts; you can play the game offline. It does come with ads, but you can buy the full version to eliminate them. Some reviewers have commented that it’s a bit simple for older toddlers, but everyone is different, so it’s worth a shot. This one is also free via Google Play Pass if you use it.

GunjanApps Studio Price: Free / Varies

GunjanApp Studios is a developer on Google Play. They have several apps for toddlers that you can download and check out. None stand out as an evident best, but they’re all reasonably solid overall. The apps include a vocabulary app that teaches words, an alphabet app that helps with the alphabet, and others for shapes, colors, animal sounds, and more. This developer also has an excellent balloon-popping game that toddlers seem to like. All the apps have a free version to check out, and a few have a paid version to eliminate things like ads. They’re worth a shot, at least.

KidloLand Price: Free with in-app purchases

KidloLand is one of the better apps for toddlers. It features a ton of digital content for your kids. There are nursery rhymes, songs, stories, games, and other content specifically made for toddlers. Along with all the stuff, the app is interactive and lets your kids tap on property on the screen to make them do fun little things. It can get a bit expensive with its in-app purchases. However, if you can get past that, there is just a ton of stuff here.

Kids Doodle Price: Free

Kids Doodle is another drawing app that is aimed at toddlers. It’s a simple app that lets your kids draw all kinds of stuff. It’s very colorful, and you can choose the background color of your canvas. That means you can do colors on a black or white background. It also features 18 brush types, a built-in gallery to check out what your kids draw, and even a little movie mode that plays back what they drew after they’re done. It’s a free app, and that’s good. However, there are some ads which can interfere while using the app.

Sounds for Toddlers Price: Free

Sounds for Toddlers is an app that, you guessed it, plays sounds for your kids. It features a total of 65 different things across five categories. That includes animal sounds, vehicle sounds, tools, and instruments. There are a total of 250 different sounds. That’s not half bad for a free app with no in-app purchases or advertising. It also features easy controls so your kids can quickly learn how to use it. Aside from making sounds, it doesn’t do much else. However, it is free, so it’s worth checking out.

YouTube Kids Price: Free / $13.99 per month

YouTube Kids is an excellent choice for toddlers. The service has many little shows, sing-alongs, and other kid-friendly content. It blocks out the rest of YouTube so your kids don’t accidentally see something they shouldn’t see. Parents have some decent control as well. You can block videos you don’t like, keep track of what your kids watch, and limit screen time so your toddler doesn’t spend all day in la-la land. Plus, with Chromecast support, you can put it on the TV so your kids can watch in more than one place. It’s a solid all-around option for kids of basically all ages.

If we missed any of the best Android apps for toddlers, tell us about them in the comments! To see our list of best apps, click here.

