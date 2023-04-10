In today’s fast-paced world, keeping track of our belongings is more important than ever. Apple’s AirTag has made it significantly easier to find misplaced items with its innovative tracking technology. To make the most of your AirTag, you need a suitable holder or case that keeps it secure and caters to your needs. Here’s our list of the best AirTag holders and cases for every situation.

The best AirTag holders and cases In this list, we have compiled the best AirTag holders and cases for various situations, such as traveling, biking, and even for your furry friends. Let’s dive in and explore these top picks!

Best AirTag Holder for Luggage: Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring

Amazon

When traveling, it’s crucial to keep an eye on your luggage. The Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring is designed to attach your AirTag to any bag or suitcase securely. It features a twist-and-lock design, ensuring your AirTag stays in place throughout your journey. The durable, scratch-resistant material provides extra protection, while the key ring makes it easy to attach to any luggage handle. Save yourself the peace of mind from relying on Airlines to find your luggage for only $20.

Best AirTag Holder for Bikes: AirTag Bike Mount

Amazon

Cyclists can now easily track their bikes using the AirTag Bike Mount available on Amazon. This holder is designed for bikes and easily attaches your AirTag to the frame or seat post. It screws in with a unique wrench, making it much harder to pry off without it, providing an extra layer of security against theft. It’s also completely waterproof, ensuring your AirTag stays protected, even during harsh weather conditions. The discreet, black design blends seamlessly with your bike, maintaining a discreet appearance while keeping your AirTag securely in place.

Best AirTag Holder for Dog Collars: Spigen Rugged Armor

Amazon

Keep tabs on your furry friend with the Spigen Rugged Armor Tag Holder. This AirTag holder is made from durable zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner, able to withstand whatever mud or bushes your canine gets into. Its simple design allows for easy attachment to any collar or harness, and it’s water-resistant, perfect for pets who love to play in the water. The secure lock ensures the AirTag stays in place, even during your pet’s most adventurous moments. See our list of the best AirTag dog collars for other options and designs.

Best AirTag Holder for Keychains: Eusty Keyring Holder

Amazon

For those who tend to misplace their keys, the Eusty AirTag holders, available in packs of four on Amazon, are a fantastic solution. This protective case is made from soft PU leather and is easy to open and close with the spring ring clasp. Available in various vibrant colors, this AirTag holder adds a touch of personal flair to your everyday carry.

Best AirTag Wallet Case: Hawanik Minimalist Pocket Wallet

Upgrade your wallet game with the Hawanik Minimalist Pocket Wallet. For only $12, it features a built-in case explicitly designed for AirTags. This slim and stylish wallet features a front pouch for your AirTag, allowing you to spot your wallet easily. It has a slim design to fit comfortably in your front or jeans pocket while holding up to six cards and spare cash. It also comes in various colors to suit your style and options for genuine leather.

Best Multi-Purpose AirTag Holder: Hatalkin Silicon Case

Amazon

For those looking for a versatile AirTag holder, consider this Silicone Protective Case with Keychain from Hatalkin. You get a pack of four in different color options for only $20, which can be used in all circumstances. Made of shockproof and waterproof silicone material, it protects your AirTag against bumps and drops. The keychain, featuring a metal carabiner, allows for easy attachment to pet collars, keyrings, bags, and more. The exposed hole design also ensures easy installation, making it a perfect multi-purpose AirTag holder for various needs.

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best AirTag holders and cases you can buy, but it’s only the start of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: Spigen Tag Armor Duo: This case is specifically designed to fit the AirPods case since earbuds can quickly get misplaced. It keeps the LED light visible and is compatible with wireless charging.

Pelican Protector: This four-pack of compact AirTag protectors can stick to anything with 3M adhesive. The rugged, shockproof design ensures they won’t fall off while having openings to help amplify the AirTag’s sound when trying to detect your belongings.

FAQs

Do you need a holder for your AirTag? While not required, a holder can provide added protection and make it easier to attach your AirTag to various items.

Do you need a case for an AirTag? A case is not essential, but it can offer extra protection against scratches, impact, and other potential damage.

Does the Apple AirTag come with a holder? No, the Apple AirTag does not come with a holder. You’ll need to purchase one separately.

Can you put AirTag on the Airpod case? It is possible to attach an AirTag to your AirPod case using a suitable holder, such as the Spigen Tag Armor Duo.

How far does Apple AirTag work? Apple AirTags rely on Bluetooth and can work within a range of up to 30 feet (9 meters) under ideal conditions. However, the Find My network extends the tracking capabilities beyond this range by using other nearby Apple devices.

Comments