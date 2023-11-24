Rare deal puts this premium B&O portable speaker at its lowest price ever

If you look around for the best audio products on the market, you’ll likely find some items from Bang & Olufsen. For example, B&O’s Beosound A1 is an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker that offers booming sound, long battery life, and can handle the elements. We don’t usually see great sales on this particular product, but this Black Friday is very different.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker It might not be much bigger than a hockey puck, but don't tell B&O that. The Beosound A1 (2nd gen) is a pocketable, powerful Bluetooth speaker with the biggest bass woofer in its segment. You can tap into Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with 18 hours of battery life and an IP67 rating for clarity and durability in just about any situation. See price at Amazon Save $82.03

The second-generation Beosound A1 has dropped to $167.97, which is over $100 off the normal retail price. This is a huge deal as this is the best price we’ve ever seen for this Bluetooth speaker.

To quickly rehash what this speaker offers, you get built-in Amazon Alexa, B&O’s True360, Bluetooth 5.1, and 18 hours of battery life. In addition to its sleek design, this speaker is responsive and lightweight, making it the perfect option for huge sound on the go.

Of course, this isn’t the only great Black Friday deal out there right now. From smartphones and tablets to headphones and earbuds, check out our list of the best deals this Black Friday in our round-up.

