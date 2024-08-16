Save $100 on the gorgeous, portable, and capable BenQ GS50 projector

Are you looking for a great projector? Here’s an awesome one at a nicely discounted price, and it helps that it’s the best-looking projector I’ve ever seen. The BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector is currently $100 off, bringing the price down to $699. Get the BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector for $699

This offer is available from Amazon. There is no mention of the offer being part of a particular campaign or sale. This is also the first time we see the product at a discount.

The BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector doesn’t only have its looks going for it, though they certainly help. It is also pretty capable, featuring a 1,080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 lumens of brightness. 2D keystone makes it easy to adjust the image from varying angles. It even has a 2.1 channel sound system built in, providing fuller audio and deeper bass than you would usually find in a projector.

Now, here’s where things get fun. The BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector is packed to the brim with features. For starters, it has Android TV integrated, so you can stream without the need for any external devices. It even gives you quick access to Google Assistant. This means it also has Chromecast built-in!

Because it is meant to be a portable outdoor projector, it also has an IPX2 rating, giving it some light water resistance. It was also tested to withstand 2.3ft drops, which means it is a bit rugged. The battery will last up to 150 minutes of constant movie playing, but it supports 45W charging, which means you can keep it going with a power bank.

Again, this is the first time we have seen the BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector going on a discount. You should probably buy it before the price goes back to normal.

Extra deal: Keep your projector on with the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

If you’re really going to be taking your projector on adventures, chances are those 150 minutes of battery life won’t cut it. You’ll need a portable battery, and today, we also found a good deal on an amazing one.

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Power Station won’t only keep your projector going for longer. It can also charge an average phone over 90 times. It can also run many appliances with a 1,800W output, which can reach 2,400W peaks. It has six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket.

This battery is amazing at $549, especially considering the usual price is $999. Just keep in mind that in order to save $450, you have to manually clip the coupon on the Amazon page.

