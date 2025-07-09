Lowest price alert: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 4-port charger drops to just $84.99

If you’re looking to upgrade your charging setup, Amazon’s Prime Day deals have something special in store. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is now on sale at an impressive discount, making it an enticing option for those needing multi-device charging solutions. Belkin BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C 200W GaN Charger for $84.99 (35% off)

During Prime Day, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is available for just $84.99 — a 35% discount off its recommended retail price of $129.99. This marks the lowest price date on the 4.8-star-rated device.

With the ability to simultaneously fast-charge up to four devices thanks to its 200W total output, the BoostCharge Pro is ideal for anyone with multiple gadgets. It incorporates Intelligent Power Sharing and supports USB-C Power Delivery 3.1, which ensures optimal charging for devices including the MacBook Pro 16-inch and iPhone 15 Pro.

The charger’s design caters to both home use and travel, with a compact form factor and a five-foot detachable power cord for versatile placement. Plus, it’s crafted from post-consumer recycled materials, emphasizing eco-friendliness. The product backs its reliability and performance with a two-year warranty and a $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to access not only the BoostCharge Pro discount but a plethora of other deals.