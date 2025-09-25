I've been using a Kindle for 13 years and I didn't know you could do this

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve been glued to a Kindle for years, and I like to think I know my way around Amazon’s e-readers. So you can imagine my surprise (and mild embarrassment) when I only recently discovered Page Flip, a feature that hasn’t exactly been hiding. It’s not just useful, it’s one of those quality-of-life tools that instantly makes you rethink every time you’ve struggled without it. For me, it’s streamlined my excessive fact-checking when spewing fan theories at friends and family.

Organized skimming with one swipe

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Page Flip is essentially Kindle’s version of a bookmark crossed with a fast-forward button. Most importantly, it lets you pin your spot so you don’t risk losing it. From there, you can casually browse ahead or back without fear of losing your place, skimming thumbnail previews to quickly spot charts, maps, or standout passages. And when you’re ready, a single tap snaps you right back to the page you left off, making the whole process seamless. For everything from dense nonfiction to cookbooks to novels with sprawling plotlines, Page Flip makes Kindle books far more glanceable. It’s the digital equivalent of dog-earing a page.

Kindle's Page Flip feature is the digital equivalent of dogearing your place.

For me, it’s perfect when I’m reading the same book as my long-distance friends. We’re all in different time zones, with workdays, families, and sleep schedules pulling us in opposite directions. By the time we finally connect, someone’s three chapters ahead, someone’s lagging behind, and we’re all trying to reference a scene we swear happened “not that far back.” Before Page Flip, I’d spend half our chats frantically swiping, hoping to stumble across the right passage and then struggle to get back to my current spot.

Likewise, anyone sucked into a fantasy series knows the pain of metaphorically thumbing around. Fan theories thrive on details, whether it’s a throwaway line of dialogue, a map reference, or a side character’s oddly specific backstory. This feature makes chasing down those breadcrumbs a heck of a lot faster. I can quickly confirm the detail and dive back into the story (or the debate with a friend who didn’t believe me).

How to Use Kindle Page Flip

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Open your book and dive in as usual.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Once you open Page Flip, your Kindle automatically saves your current spot. You’ll see a “Back to loc x” banner at the bottom of the screen and a filled-in circle on the progress bar that represents your current spot.

Flip around. Swipe left or right to page through normally. Tap the forward or backward arrows to skip by chapter in either direction. Drag the unfilled circle along the progress bar to navigate throughout your book. Switch to thumbnail view by tapping the icon in the bottom left corner and view a grid of nine pages at a time.

Revisit previous locations. Kindle will also save three locations you’ve previously navigated to via Page Flip. These are indicated by filled circles along the progress bar.

Return to your place. When you’re done, tap “Back to loc X” and Kindle will drop you right where you started. You can also tap the filled-in circle marking your last reading location

Whether you’re retracing a foreshadowed clue, flipping back for a book club chat, or double-checking a theory, Page Flip makes Kindle books more accessible. It’s not flashy, but it’s exactly the kind of feature that quietly changes how you use a device. Honestly, I wish I had found it years ago. I would’ve spent less time fumbling through pages and more time explaining my Empyrean theories to anyone who would listen.

Follow