Prime deal: Save almost 50% on the new Beats Studio Pro!

Beats

The Beats Studio Pro are the latest high-end headphones from Apple’s trendy line, and they’re also the best Beats offer of the Prime Big Deals Sale. While the sale is good and stock is available, you can save a massive $170 on the wireless headphones. Beats Studio Pro for $179.99 ($170 off)

In the short few months since the Studio Pro hit the market, we’ve never seen them on sale for less than $240. Suffice it to say, this 49% markdown was a very pleasant surprise. The deal price applies to all four colorways that Amazon stocks, so you can choose the headset that best matches your style.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $170.00 Prime Deal

The headphones come with active noise canceling (ANC) and a unique USB audio passthrough for wired listening via USB-C — a feature not commonly found in other headphones. They also support head-tracked Spatial Audio, fast-pairing, and Transparency Mode. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 31 hours on a full charge, with a quick 10-minute charge providing four hours of playback time. Connectivity options are versatile, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm cables, and the aforementioned USB-C.

Hit the widget above to learn more about the Beats Studio Pro deal. You have until Wednesday night to take advantage.

