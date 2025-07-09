Search results for

Get the Beats Studio Pro headphones at $180 off in this non-Prime deal

Prime Day may be the catalyst for this huge 51% price drop, but you might not need to be a member to catch the deal.
53 minutes ago

Adam Molina

Beats fans and audio enthusiasts, there’s a significant opportunity to grab the Beats Studio Pro headphones at a great price. As part of the Prime Day event, you can purchase them for $169.99, down from their $349.99 retail price. This impressive 51% markdown matches their lowest price point this year.

Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 (51% off)

The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer a compelling set of features. With active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and personalized spatial audio, they cater to various listening preferences. The ability to support lossless audio through USB-C is a bonus for audio purists. These headphones work seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices, providing versatility across platforms.

Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life
The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023.
Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Studio Pro also includes a quick charge feature, giving you up to four hours of playback from just ten minutes of charging. Designed for comfort, the UltraPlush over-ear cushions ensure that even extended listening sessions remain enjoyable. The sound quality provides balanced audio with clear highs and deep bass, adding a layer of appeal for those interested in premium audio experiences at a reduced cost.

These Prime Day deals are usually exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but catching the offer on some colorways doesn’t require membership. If you’re not already a member and want a color that’s locked behind the Prime wall, there’s a free 30-day trial available.

