Get the Beats Studio Pro headphones at $180 off in this non-Prime deal

Beats fans and audio enthusiasts, there’s a significant opportunity to grab the Beats Studio Pro headphones at a great price. As part of the Prime Day event, you can purchase them for $169.99, down from their $349.99 retail price. This impressive 51% markdown matches their lowest price point this year. Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 (51% off)

The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer a compelling set of features. With active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and personalized spatial audio, they cater to various listening preferences. The ability to support lossless audio through USB-C is a bonus for audio purists. These headphones work seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices, providing versatility across platforms.

Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Studio Pro also includes a quick charge feature, giving you up to four hours of playback from just ten minutes of charging. Designed for comfort, the UltraPlush over-ear cushions ensure that even extended listening sessions remain enjoyable. The sound quality provides balanced audio with clear highs and deep bass, adding a layer of appeal for those interested in premium audio experiences at a reduced cost.

These Prime Day deals are usually exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but catching the offer on some colorways doesn’t require membership. If you’re not already a member and want a color that’s locked behind the Prime wall, there’s a free 30-day trial available.