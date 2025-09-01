Beats Studio Pro deal: $170 off, still the best Beats headphones

We know many of you are Beats fans, and the Beats Studio Pro are still the best headphones the brand has to offer. If you’ve been looking to get these awesome cans, today is your lucky day. You can catch a 170.04 discount today! Buy the Beats Studio Pro for just $179.95 ($170.04 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The maximum savings only apply to the Navy color version. All other colors cost $199.95, except for the Sand Gray model, which has no discount.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $170.04 Limited Time Deal!

These are outstanding headphones! Our experts at SoundGuys.com gave the Beats Studio Pro a full review, and it was very positive. You can read it to learn our full thoughts, but we will give you the quick rundown here.

We specifically praised these for their outstanding audio quality and ANC performance. Based on our SoundGuys.com internal tests, they also feature a great battery life of about 31 hours.

Our main complaint is that the earcups are a bit on the smaller side, measuring 59 x 40mm. That said, this is also something that makes them much more portable. They are also pretty lightweight at only 270g. Not to mention the foldable design. Considering all these factors, these are great for those who want a full headset with mobility in mind.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

A very important factor to keep in mind is that Beats by Dre is technically an Apple brand. This means iPhone users will enjoy special features similar to those on Apple headphones. These include spatial audio, transparency mode, Find My support, fast pairing, and more. They even have some extras that Apple headphones lack, such as USB DAC capabilities. This makes them a really nice option if you prefer wired listening. They even get a 3.5mm headset jack, a dying feature in today’s market.

You really can’t go wrong with this Beats Studio Pro deal if you like the brand. Act quickly, as we don’t know when this sale will end. And if you’re not convinced, we also have lists of the best headphones and best cheap headphones.

Follow