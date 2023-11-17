The Beats Studio Pro get an unmissable $180 Black Friday price drop

Beats

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are among an absolute downpour of new Black Friday deals that launched today. This deal was one that really caught our attention as it’s an enormous discount on a product that hasn’t been on the shelves for long. But you can now grab yourself a pair for an all-time low price of just $169.99 — less than half price. Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 ($180 off)

Some would say that Beats Audio is just as much a fashion statement as it is about the high-end hardware, which is why it’s good to see all four colorways that Amazon carries subject to the offer. From Sandstone to Deep Brown, you’ll find a color to suit your style.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $180.00

That said, no concessions have been made on the specs of these cans. The latest addition to Beats’ renowned Studio line offers up to 40 hours of battery life, active noise canceling, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio with head tracking. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, supporting seamless connectivity and easy control for media and calls. Enhanced with new 40mm dynamic drivers, they promise reduced distortion and improved sound quality. The Studio Pro also boasts improved call quality over its predecessor, and there are three sound profiles to choose from: Beats Signature, Entertainment, and Conversation.

You won’t see a better price than this Beats Studio Pro deal for a while, so if you’re thinking of upgrading, now is the time. Hit the widget above to check out the offer.

