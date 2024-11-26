Holiday steal: Pick up the Beats Solo Buds for just $49.99

It’s the season of giving, even if that means giving to yourself. Whether it’s a stocking stuffer for a loved one or an audio upgrade for your own collection, the Beats Solo Buds have never been cheaper than they are right now. The Black Friday sales have slashed the price of the 2024 wireless earbuds to just $49.99. Beats Solo Buds for $49.99 ($30 off)

It’s only the second time we’ve tracked the Solo Buds on sale, and we’ve certainly never seen them selling for less. The deal applies to all three colorways, meaning you can pick up the pair that best suits your style.

They may not be as flashy as some of the other options on the market, but the Beats Solo Buds offer a compact, ultra-portable design, fitting comfortably into even the smallest pockets. They pair seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices and have an impressive battery life of over 17 hours on a single charge. A five-minute quick charge provides another hour of playback. While there’s no active noise cancelation, the snug fit offers decent passive isolation. Their audio performance emphasizes vocals and bass, making them well-suited for casual music listening.

