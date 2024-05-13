First 25% price drop on the new Beats Solo 4

The long-awaited Beats Solo 4 was only released on May 2. We expected to wait a while for a significant discount on the $200 retail price, especially as Beats is an Apple company. We’ve happily been proved wrong, with Best Buy offering the wireless headphones for just $149.99 today. Beats Solo 4 for $149.99 ($50 off)

All three colorways of the stylish cans are available at this deal price, and Best Buy will throw in a handful of other perks to complement your purchase. They include three free months of Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Fitness Plus, as well as a couple of other trial subscriptions.

The successor to the iconic Solo 3 features an ultralight, ergonomic design with UltraPlush ear cushions — ideal if you have a long commute. It’s claimed that they offer up to 50 hours of battery life, with a Fast Fuel option that provides five hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. You have the option of high-resolution lossless audio through USB-C or a 3.5 mm audio cable, and the Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking offers an enveloping listen.

There are many more features to these new headphones but, suffice it to say, if you’re a fan of the Beats ecosystem, they make a natural upgrade for either Android or iOS users.

This deal could disappear as fast and unexpectedly as it arrived, so don’t miss out. You’ll find it by hitting the widget above.

