Deal: Beats Solo 4 headphones are 50% off

It’s hard to find a fair pair of headphones for under $100, especially ones coming from a popular brand. If all you have is a Benjamin and want a nice pair of popular headphones, we have a deal for you. The Beats Solo 4 headphones are only $99.99 right now. That is a 50% discount, and it also happens to be the current all-time low price. Get the Beats Solo 4 headphones for just $99.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal” and the discount is available for all available colors. These include Matte Black, Black/Gold, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.

Beats Solo 4 Beats Solo 4 Some sequels just aren't worth the hype. This is not the set of headphones you buy because you want bang for your buck. There are a very narrow range of needs these headphones suit, and you'd be better served waiting for these to go on sale before considering them. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

People don’t buy Beats by Dre headphones only because they are good. They are also stylish and very recognizable. That said, they are also usually quite expensive. Getting a 50% discount is certainly a nice treat, and the fact that this is a record-low price makes it the perfect day to get your Beats Solo 4.

The Beats Solo 4 sound decent, and they offer some nice features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, something you don’t often find in headphones at this price point. You’ll also get the option to listen to high-resolution lossless audio through both USB-C and the 3.5mm headset jack. Wired connections are starting to disappear, so having options is definitely a nice plus.

Also, the Beats Solo 4 happen to be one of the best headphones in terms of battery life. Our friends over at SoundGuys.com tested them and managed to get over 84 hours on a single charge! That far surpassed their expectations, as Beats promises only 50 hours per charge, which is arguably still amazing.

Go catch this deal while you can! This is a record-low price, and those tend to end quickly.

Extra deal: Save on the best ANC headphones if you like this specific color

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Deep Plum) Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Deep Plum) Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Limited Time Deal!

Are you looking for something more high-end? We have the deal for you! Maybe this color version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones isn’t for everyone, but I happen to think these look really fun. If you’re also a fan of this Deep Plum hue, you could save a good chunk of change on the best ANC headphones around, according to our experts over at SoundGuys.com.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are outstanding. As already mentioned, they specifically stand out in the noise canceling department. According to internal testing from our audio experts, these can cancel out external noise by 87%. They will even block out most of the noise from really loud things like buses, trains, and airplanes.

ANC isn’t the only great thing these Bose headphones have going for them, though. They also have outstanding audio quality, a gorgeous design, and pretty good battery life. They last over 27 hours on a full charge, based on the SoundGuys.com standardized tests. The battery life is not as impressive as the Beats Solo 4 battery life, but it is definitely good, and you’ll get a significant upgrade all across the board.