Beats Pill deal: Save $50 on the best Apple speaker!

Apple doesn’t manufacture any portable speakers, but it does own Beats by Dre, which does make one: the Beats Pill. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a speaker that is both portable and versatile. And you might want to get it now that it’s $50 off! Buy the Beats Pill for only $99.95 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions available. Take your pick!

Beats Pill Beats Pill The Pill is back. The first Pill in nearly a decade brings some modern updates to a classic Bluetooth speaker. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

So, why is this the best Apple Bluetooth speaker? Honestly, it’s because it is the only one. It’s not Apple-branded, but the iPhone-maker owns Beats by Dre. All that said, the Beats Pill is actually a pretty nice speaker, though, and our experts at SoundGuys.com gave it a pretty positive review.

The Beats Pill has pretty nice audio quality, and we actually found that the bass is outstanding, considering it is such a small speaker. We also loved its battery life, which is estimated at 24 hours with the volume at 50%. Its main competitor is the JBL Flip 7, which has about half the battery life.

Of course, the design is one of its main strengths. It literally has the shape of a pill, and looks pretty unique. Not to mention, it is available in a variety of really fun colors. It comes with an IP67 rating, so you won’t have to worry about liquids or dust damaging it.

Because it is essentially an Apple speaker, it does support fast pairing with iOS, but it also works just fine with Android devices. The speaker is great for all users, really.

Want in on this deal? Sign up for your Beats Pill while this sale is still active. It might go away anytime!

Follow