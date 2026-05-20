Need some new gym buds? Beats Fit Pro drops 32% to just $134.99

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Music is an essential part of many of our lives, whether we’re working out, commuting, or just relaxing at home. If you’re looking for quality audio, the Beats Fit Pro true wireless noise canceling earbuds are now available for $134.99, a tidy 32% off the retail price of $199.95.

These earbuds come packed with features designed for comfort and superior sound quality. They include flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful, balanced sound. With Spatial Audio, you can enjoy dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience, whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or gaming. Plus, you have three distinct listening modes: Active Noise Canceling, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ. They are sweat- and water-resistant, making them great for workouts. With up to six hours of listening time (or 24 hours combined with the charging case), these earbuds are ready to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

According to the price history, the current price of $134.99 is approximately $14.66 below the 90-day average of $149.65. They’re no longer the newest buds on the market, but they’re well-reviewed on Amazon. Check out the deal on Amazon

With current pricing below average and summer starting to hit its stride, it’s a great time to pick up these buds.

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