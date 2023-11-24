These huge Beats Black Friday deals are music to our ears

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Some would say that Beats is more than headphones and earbuds; it’s a lifestyle. That might be a bit cringy for you, but what you are guaranteed is quality audio hardware. Black Friday is usually the best time to upgrade your Beats headphones, and 2023 is no different. Many of the top Beats products are at their best-ever prices today — some over 50% off.

The Beats Studio Pro deal below is probably the most eye-catching, but we really love the deal on the Beats Studio Buds. The wireless earbuds are just $89.95, representing a $60 discount and the joint-lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Not only do they have universal compatibility across Android and Apple devices, but also a lightweight design and secure fit make them ideal for active users. They feature IPX4 water resistance, effective active noise cancelation, and transparency modes, plus sound quality is on-point. At this deal price, they’re affordable for a lot of buyers.

