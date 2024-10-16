Here's why the Android 15 update does not include the battery charging limit feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The stable Android 15 update doesn’t have a battery charging limit feature seen in beta versions earlier this year.

That’s because the feature applied to the Android 15 QPR1 beta rather than the initial Android 15 release.

You should, therefore, expect this charging feature to arrive in a few months.

We discovered a battery charging limit feature in beta versions of Android 15 back in July, allowing your phone to stop charging once it reaches 80% capacity. Now, the stable Android 15 software has been released but the feature isn’t here, so what happened?

Well, as Redditor JMPesce notes on the GooglePixel subreddit, this charging feature appeared in the Android 15 QPR1 betas rather than the standard Android 15 betas. Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman also mooted this possibility back in July.

QPR updates are typically minor updates that follow the initial stable Android release. For example, Android 14 was released in October 2023, while Android 14 QPR 1 landed in December 2023 and Android 14 QPR2 arrived in March 2024.

In other words, the battery charging limit feature will likely arrive in December, when Android 15 QPR1 is expected to launch. So we have a couple of months to wait at the very least.

What battery management tricks do you use? 46 votes I don't use fast charging 7 % I charge to 80% 37 % I use adaptive charging 35 % I don't use wireless charging 2 % I use two or more of these tricks 13 % I don't use any battery management tricks 7 %

This feature is a handy solution for people who are concerned about their phone’s battery health. Every phone battery is rated for a certain number of charging cycles before it effectively reaches 80% of its initial capacity, resulting in noticeably shorter endurance after a couple of years. However, charging to 80% reduces the number of charging cycles your phone battery is subjected to, resulting in a phone battery that degrades at a slower rate.

This charging limit feature is especially important for Pixel phones, as Google offers seven years of OS and security patches. Many phone batteries tend to significantly degrade after two or three years of usage, so slowing this degradation could help you eke out an extra year or two before you need to replace the battery.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments