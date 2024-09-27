Hot deals on computer docking stations from Baseus and UGREEN

Modern laptops are becoming very affordable, powerful, and portable. That said, there is one department where computers seem to be downgrading more and more every year: connectivity. Laptop manufacturers keep removing ports many of us still use on a daily basis! Thankfully, third-party accessory manufacturers are rising to the occasion and offering great docking stations and USB-C hubs. Here are a couple of deals on two of our favorite ones.

The premium Baseus Docking station usually costs $200, but right now, you can take one home for just $110. If you want something much more accessible, the UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub is just $16, thanks to the current 38% discount. Buy the Baseus Docking Station for only $110 Buy the UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub for a mere $16

Both of these deals are available from Amazon, but they are different in nature. The Baseus Docking Station sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don’t have a plan yet, you can learn more about prices and a possible 30-day free trial here. The UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub offer is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so the discount is applied automatically.

Baseus Docking Station

The Baseus Docking Station is for those with demanding needs. It kind of has it all, offering 11 ports and extra features. There’s a 100W USB-C input, which powers everything. There’s a USB-C port and a USB-A port in the front. Aside from that, the rear houses two HDMI connections, two DisplayPort connections, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet port. As if all of those weren’t enough, there is a really cool screen lock button to turn your computer on or off in a jiffy.

The specs on these connections are also pretty nice. You can charge laptops at up to 85W, data transfers can reach 10Gbps speeds, and the Ethernet port transfers data at up to 1Gbps. Not to mention, it looks really nice and even has a display that lets you know the status of everything going on with the docking station. It even supports a triple-monitor setup. It’s a great option to keep your desktop organized and expand your port selection.

UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub

UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB C Hub UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB C Hub See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Baseus Docking Station is awesome, but $110 is still not affordable. Those looking to save money should consider the UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub. It’s just $16! And it’s still quite capable.

This one can actually charge your laptop at 100W through a USB-C port. There’s a second USB-C connection that can transfer data at 5Gbps. There’s also an HDMI connection and two USB-A connections. Also, there are two memory slots for SD and microSD cards. These last two ports are actually missing on the Baseus model!

It still looks great, and it is also significantly smaller. You can actually throw this USB-C hub in your pocket, which is something you can’t say about the Baseus Docking Station. I still can’t live only with USB-C, so these accessories will be great for those who want to expand their port selection. Make sure to grab your favorite one before the prices go back to normal.

