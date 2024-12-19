This amazingly thin Baseus Power Bank is 35% off!

Just take a look at this power bank! The Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank is easily the thinnest battery pack I’ve seen, and right now, you can get it at a nice 35% discount, bringing the cost down to just $32.49. And despite the thinness and low price, this is actually quite a capable power bank! Get the Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank for just $32.49

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount is applied through an on-page coupon. Make sure to clip the coupon before adding the item to your cart! You can pick between two colors: Mariana Blue and Horizon Silver.

The Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank is surprisingly good for a battery this thin. It’s only 7.3mm thick, yet comes with a 12,000mAh battery. To get a better idea of how much this is, you should be able to charge usual smartphones over two times on a full charge.

It’s also pretty fast at 65W. It will comfortably fast-charge most popular smartphones at full speeds. Even some of the most powerful smartphones out there have lower max charging speeds than this. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra charges at 45W. The 65W max output also means you can charge plenty of more power-hungry gadgets, such as tablets and even many laptops. It has two USB-C ports, so you can also charge a couple of devices at once.

The Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank is also pretty smart. Aside from having a status screen, you can control it through an official application. It will tell you the status of the battery and ports. You can even personalize the experience. It’s easy to set timers, change charging modes, and even set settings for automatically turning off charging. The unit is airline-approved, so you can take it with you during your travels. And if you care for longevity, the battery is rated to last over 20,000 cycles.

Baseus is gaining popularity in the portable battery market, and we can see why. This power bank is very capable and unique. Because it’s so thin, it will be super portable. You can easily throw it in a laptop sleeve, or carry it in a bag without adding much bulk. The 35% discount is also very welcome, so get it while it’s at this price!

