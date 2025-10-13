Baseus EnerGeek GX11: Why it’s the ultimate 2-in-1 travel device

Baseus

If you’re a serious traveler, remote worker, or anyone who’s constantly on the move, you know the drill: you need power, and you need reliable internet. That usually means carrying both a bulky power bank and a mobile hotspot. Why not carry only one device instead?

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank changes the narrative. This device is a high-capacity power bank and a global mobile hotspot in one sleek unit. It’s designed to keep your gadgets fully charged and seamlessly connected, regardless of what corner of the globe you happen to be in.

Let’s dive into the details and see why this is an essential upgrade for your travel bag.

How good is the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 as a portable battery pack?

When looking for a power bank, we mainly consider three factors: battery capacity, charging speed, and port options. The EnerGeek GX11 crushes it on all fronts.

You’ll get a massive 20,000mAh capacity The foundation of the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 is a sizeable 20,000mAh battery capacity. To give you an idea of what this means, most modern flagship smartphones have about 5,000mAh batteries. This means you can recharge your phone multiple times over, because the accessory’s battery is about four times that size. Even if you’re not charging anything with it, the battery can be used to keep you connected in Wi-Fi mode. Get this: battery life is estimated at up to 114 hours when using it only as a hotspot!

But it’s not just for small devices; this large reserve is typically enough to give a standard laptop at about one full charge, which can be a lifesaver when you’re facing a delayed flight or a long day away from an outlet.

The best part is that all this power is contained in a form factor that is genuinely pocketable, being smaller than a typical soda can. That’s serious capacity without the uncomfortable bulk.

Fast 67W output Battery capacity means nothing if the charging speed is sluggish. Luckily, the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 can push a max output of 67W, backed by important charging protocols like Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC). This ensures that even your most power-hungry devices, like high-end tablets or most laptops, have enough power to run wherever you roam. Even devices like the newest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or Google Pixel 10 Pro XL models, which often max out around 45W, will charge at their absolute fastest speed when connected to the Baseus EnerGeek GX11. You’ll spend less time waiting and more time doing.

Ports and Smart Power Sharing The versatility here is excellent. It features two USB-C ports and one standard USB-A port, giving you the flexibility to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Baseus even implements a clever design element: a braided USB-C cable that doubles as a sturdy lanyard, making it incredibly easy to carry. When you need it, the lanyard simply detaches and plugs right into one of the ports, meaning you might not even need to pack any extra cables.

Now, here’s a crucial detail for multi-device power bank charging: battery packs have to share the available wattage. The maximum 67W output is reserved for charging a single device via one of the USB-C ports.

It’s smart management that prioritizes keeping everything powered, even if it means slightly adjusting the speed.

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 keeps all your devices connected to the internet

The mobile hotspot functionality is what truly elevates the EnerGeek GX11 from a great power bank to an indispensable travel tool.

Stay connected with 4G speeds This device acts as a complete MiFi mobile hotspot, creating a stable Wi-Fi network that runs on a cellular 4G connection. It supports reliable LTE speeds, providing up to 150Mbps downloads and 50Mbps uploads. This is more than adequate for high-quality video conferencing, streaming, and all your standard work tasks.

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 is also built for sharing, capable of connecting up to 10 devices simultaneously. Whether you’re connecting your laptop, phone, and tablet or sharing the connection with family or colleagues, this feature easily covers most people’s needs while traveling or working remotely.

And it works nearly anywhere worldwide! The old way of traveling involved expensive roaming fees or the annoying scavenger hunt for local SIM cards. The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 eliminates this entirely by integrating a sophisticated uCloudlink CloudSIM technology, which means no physical SIM card is needed.

Instead, you can simply access the Baseus MiFi App to buy data plans as you need them. Purchasing a plan won’t always be necessary, though. You’ll get 1GB monthly for free for the whole first year! When you need more, you can purchase flexible packages ranging from 1GB up to 50GB for a day, a week, or a month. This is a pay-as-you-go approach that offers immense cost control and flexibility — you only pay for data when you’re actually traveling and using the MiFi feature, and you avoid restrictive monthly contracts.

Best of all, your data will work in over 150 countries, effectively covering almost every travel destination in the world.

How much is it?!

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 represents a significant step forward in travel tech integration. It combines two must-have items for travel: a battery pack and a global connectivity hotspot router, efficiently forming a compact, well-designed device that fits anywhere.

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank has an MSRP of $129.99 in North America and is currently available at a discounted price of $116.99 on Amazon US.

Customers can enjoy the lowest price of $99.99 by using the promotion code BOZCFCGS.

This is a pretty good price considering it’s a well-designed and featureful two-in-one product. It will truly simplify your trips, whether they are for work or pleasure. I definitely thought it would cost more!

If simplifying your packing and guaranteeing both power and internet access are high priorities for you, the EnerGeek GX11 is a purchase you won’t regret. Go get yours!

