This Baseus power bank doubles as a hotspot, and it's 20% off

It seems two of the most desired commodities in the modern world are power and the internet. The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 Mobile Hotspot & Power Bank offers both in a single, portable unit. And if you hurry up, you can catch it at a $26 discount! Buy the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 Mobile Hotspot & Power Bank for just $103.99 ($26 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only tricky part about this deal is that it’s exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new members get a free 30-day trial!

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 Mobile Hotspot & Power Bank is quite something. It’s the ideal solution for the digital nomad or adventurer looking to stay both powered and connected on the go.

For starters, it features a 20,000mAh battery. The unit sports two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. The faster ports can push up to 67W, which is enough to fast-charge most smartphones and tablets, and can even juice up most modern laptops at a fair speed. If you’re using the hotspot only, the internal battery can keep it running for up to 114 hours.

Baseus

As a 4G hotspot, the EnerGeek GX11 also works very nicely. You can connect up to 10 devices to it simultaneously. The SIM card is inaccessible, so you can’t just use any service you want. This also makes the experience much less seamless, though. The official app offers a variety of data plans, allowing you to select plans that work in over 150 countries.

Baseus will provide you with 1GB of free global data per month for the first year, so you may not need to purchase any plan during this period.

Follow