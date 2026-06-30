This 70W GaN charger just dropped to its best price this year at only $24.99

Travel bags and desk setups get messy fast when you need one charger for a laptop, phone, tablet, and smaller gear. The Baseus EnerFill 70W is built for exactly that kind of everyday charging, and there’s a good deal on it at Amazon right now.

The charger is down to $24.99 from its $39.99 recommended retail price, which is a 38% discount relative to the RRP. That also makes this the best deal we have seen this year, since it is lower than the previous year-to-date low of $26.99.

The Baseus EnerFill 70W is a compact GaN wall charger with 3 ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A. It can deliver up to 70W max output when you plug in a single supported device, which makes it a handy pick for charging something like a MacBook from a small wall brick. When you connect multiple devices, the power is split between them.

That setup makes it a practical choice for mixed-device charging instead of carrying separate chargers for everything. Baseus markets it for a MacBook, tablet, phone, and accessories, with the big draw being its small size and portability. It also has a strong 4.9 out of 5 review rating.

Follow