This compact Baseus 45W travel adapter just hit its first-ever price drop

January can feel like a bit of a slog. The festive season is largely behind us, the weather isn’t exactly inspiring, and summer feels a long way off. One of the easiest ways to get past that funk is to start planning your next exciting adventure, and that includes picking up a few travel essentials early. A good example is the new Baseus PicoGo AG11 45W travel adapter, which just caught its first-ever price drop. Baseus PicoGo AG11 45W travel adapter for $26.99 ($13 off)

The device just plunged to $26.99, down from $39.99. As this adapter has been on sale on Amazon for the first time since its launch, it’s by far the best price we’ve tracked. If you’re already thinking about trips later in 2026, or even just want to be prepared, this is a genuinely solid deal.

Despite the “European” label in its name, this adapter is designed for far more than just trips around Europe. It supports plug types used across Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, and much of Asia, covering more than 200 countries in total. In practice, that makes it a global travel adapter you can pack once and reuse for years.

The built-in 45W USB-C retractable cable is sure to catch many jetsetters’ eyes, as it can fast-charge phones, tablets, and even many laptops without the need for an extra cable. The 6-in-1 design also lets you charge up to six devices at once, which is useful if you travel with multiple gadgets or need to share power in a hotel room. GaN technology helps keep the adapter compact, so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag.

At its usual price, the PicoGo AG11 already makes sense for frequent travelers. At $26.99, it’s an easy one to justify if you’re starting to plan future trips. WE can’t say how long this deal will last, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

