Deal: Save big on the Baseus 140W USB-C Charger and power all your devices fast

There is a sea of charger options out there. I am a fan of multi-port chargers with high wattage outputs. This ensures I can charge all my devices at once and efficiently. That said, these tend to be quite pricey. Here’s a great deal if you want a capable charger at a great price. The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger is just $39.99 right now, saving you $20. Buy the Baseus 140W USB-C Charger for just $39.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but keep in mind that it’s exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Oh, and remember, new members get a free 30-day trial!

It’s something I have to tell friends and family all the time: not all chargers are the same. Some are faster, offer more features, and provide a better overall experience. The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger is quite the treat, and it costs only a fraction of the cost when compared to its main competition. For example, a very popular one is the Anker Laptop Charger 140W, which has nearly identical capabilities and is currently $89.99 (on sale!).

The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger, as its name suggests, has a total output of 140W. This means it’s fast enough to charge most smartphones, tablets, and even laptops at fast speeds.

That said, this wattage will be shared as you plug in more gadgets simultaneously. Also, max speeds vary by port. Two of the USB-C connections can deliver up to 140W, while the third is limited to 40W. There is also a USB-A port, which is limited to 33W. Even the USB-A port is pretty fast!

Of course, since you’re paying less for this one, you won’t be getting many fancy features. It has no screen, for example. There are no special charging modes, and the design is quite minimalist. I think those are worthwhile sacrifices if you’re paying less than half the price of other options, though.

Catch this deal while you can! It’s a record-low price, so this charger has never been cheaper. Such sales don’t tend to last long!

