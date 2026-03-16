Deal: The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger competes with much more expensive bricks

Multi-port fast chargers can get really pricey, but that doesn’t mean budget-conscious spenders don’t have some options. The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger isn’t only cheaper, but it also competes with the higher-end bricks, and it is on sale right now, dropping the price down to just $39.99. Buy the Baseus 140W USB-C Charger for just $39.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime plans and prices here. New members get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay for the subscription!

People always complain about slow charging. When I ask them about their chargers, it turns out they are often those gas station chargers that cost like $10 bucks. Not that they don’t work, but those chargers aren’t exactly the best if you want speedier charging. Here’s one that will liberate you from being tethered to the wall.

The Baseus 140W USB-C Charger is quite the treat. It has a max output of 140W, which is enough to charge most laptops rapidly. Of course, tablets and smartphones will be no issue for this charger.

The good news is that you can charge multiple devices at once (four, to be exact). It features a couple of USB-C connections that can both reach the 140W max speeds. There’s also a third 40W USB-C port, which is still plenty fast. Additionally, you can enjoy a 33W USB-A connection. Of course, these are max speeds. Wattage will be shared if you connect multiple devices simultaneously.

This charger compares to the much more expensive Anker Laptop Charger 140W, which costs $89.99. You’re paying less than half for the Baseus one, so there are some things you’ll be missing out on. For example, the Baseus model has no screen, and the design is much more minimalist. Those are no deal-breakers, though.

I have the Anker Laptop Charger 140W, and I rarely look at the screen. While the design is nicer, I could live with a simpler-looking charger. Especially if I were saving more than half the price!

Want in on this deal? Act quickly. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, and the deal is pretty nice.

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