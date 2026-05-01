Transform your new Steam Controller into a makeshift Steam Deck with this accessory

TL;DR The Basegrip for Steam Controller lets you mount your phone onto the controller.

The accessory is launching on the same day as the Steam Controller, May 4.

You can also download the files to 3D print the product for free.

Valve is finally ready to release its new Steam Controller, with sales starting on May 4. Something else that will be launching on the same day may be the Steam Controller’s first third-party accessory. Mechanism has a new Basegrip designed to fit Valve’s new gamepad.

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Known for its mounts and grips, Mechanism has a new Basegrip designed for the Steam Controller. Combined with the company’s phone mount, you can attach your phone for gaming on the go. If you add the Steam Link app to the equation, which streams your Steam library, you pretty much have a makeshift Steam Deck in your hands. However, Mechanism notes that the Steam Link app doesn’t work across all Android and iOS devices yet.

Along with the phone mount, the Basegrip will also work with the company’s upcoming Steam Controller dock. This dock not only stands the controller up for you to display, but it also allows you to keep the gamepad charged. The dock is expected to become available in June, but you can sign up to join the waitlist.

As mentioned earlier, the Basegrip for Steam Controller will launch next Monday. When it does, it will be available on Mechanism’s website for $9. However, if you have a 3D printer, you can download the files to make your own Basegrip and “stripped down Dock” for free. Meanwhile, the phone mount costs $25 and there’s no price yet for the dock.

Steam Controller Steam Controller MSRP: $99.00 Valve is finally updating its 2015 Steam Controller with a new layout that mirrors the familiar button configuration of the Steam Deck. It supports Steam games on PC, the Steam Deck, and even Steam Link on Android. See price at Steam

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